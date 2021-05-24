Accessibility links
Celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday With 80 Cover Songs : World Cafe World Cafe celebrates one of the greatest songwriters of all time with covers performed by artists who love him.

Celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday With 80 Cover Songs

Bob Dylan onstage during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1 hide caption

Eighty years ago, in Duluth, Minn., a baby named Robert Allen Zimmerman was born. He'd grow up to become one of the greatest songwriters of all time. You know him now as Bob Dylan. To celebrate his 80th birthday, we've compiled an entire show's worth of Dylan songs, as performed by artists who love him.

As a keepsake of World Cafe's Bob Dylan Octogintennial Extravaganza, we're sharing a Spotify playlist with songs from the show and more.

