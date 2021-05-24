Celebrate Bob Dylan's 80th Birthday With 80 Cover Songs

Enlarge this image toggle caption Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1

Eighty years ago, in Duluth, Minn., a baby named Robert Allen Zimmerman was born. He'd grow up to become one of the greatest songwriters of all time. You know him now as Bob Dylan. To celebrate his 80th birthday, we've compiled an entire show's worth of Dylan songs, as performed by artists who love him.

As a keepsake of World Cafe's Bob Dylan Octogintennial Extravaganza, we're sharing a Spotify playlist with songs from the show and more.