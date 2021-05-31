Get Up Close And Personal With Buck Meek's 'Two Saviors'

Set List "Beauty Opens Doors"

"Candle"

"Second Sight"

"Pareidolia"

Buck Meek's solo music is disarming and intimate. If you're familiar with his work as the guitarist for Big Thief, that might not come as a surprise. His music is saturated with peculiar, beautiful imagery — a motel with a telephone seashell, two tons of turtle doves, a cottonmouth swallowing its tail. They're pictures painted with country-tinged vocals, begging to be deciphered.

Meek's latest album is called Two Saviors. He opens today's session with an unreleased song — "Beauty Opens Doors" — and plays a few tracks from his latest record. Listen to the full performance via the audio player.