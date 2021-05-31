Accessibility links
Get Up Close And Personal With Buck Meek's 'Two Saviors' : World Cafe If you're familiar with Buck Meek's work as a guitarist for the band Big Thief, it'll come as no surprise that his solo project is just as disarming and intimate.

Get Up Close And Personal With Buck Meek's 'Two Saviors'

Get Up Close And Personal With Buck Meek's 'Two Saviors'

Buck Meek Josh Goleman/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Josh Goleman/Courtesy of the artist

Buck Meek

Josh Goleman/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Beauty Opens Doors"
  • "Candle"
  • "Second Sight"
  • "Pareidolia"

Buck Meek's solo music is disarming and intimate. If you're familiar with his work as the guitarist for Big Thief, that might not come as a surprise. His music is saturated with peculiar, beautiful imagery — a motel with a telephone seashell, two tons of turtle doves, a cottonmouth swallowing its tail. They're pictures painted with country-tinged vocals, begging to be deciphered.

Meek's latest album is called Two Saviors. He opens today's session with an unreleased song — "Beauty Opens Doors" — and plays a few tracks from his latest record. Listen to the full performance via the audio player.

