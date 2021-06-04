On 'Jubilee,' Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Enters The Springtime Of Life : World Cafe Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs for a live virtual audience and talks to World Cafe about everything from her recent memoir, to the change in sound on her latest album, Jubilee.
On 'Jubilee,' Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Enters The Springtime Of Life
Peter Ashley Lee/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- "Be Sweet"
- "Kokomo, IN"
- "Savage Good Boy"
- "Tactics"
Like a perennial blooming in the spring, we're witnessing a beautiful, new beginning for Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. Her new album, Jubilee, is a sonic departure from the darker songwriting themes of earlier records. On top of that, thanks to her deeply moving and insightful memoir, Crying in H Mart, Zauner is now also a freshly minted New York Times bestselling author.
Michelle Zauner performs for a live virtual audience and talks to us about all of it — the memoir, album, stories and feelings — on today's World Cafe.