On 'Jubilee,' Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Enters The Springtime Of Life

Set List "Be Sweet"

"Kokomo, IN"

"Savage Good Boy"

"Tactics"

Like a perennial blooming in the spring, we're witnessing a beautiful, new beginning for Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. Her new album, Jubilee, is a sonic departure from the darker songwriting themes of earlier records. On top of that, thanks to her deeply moving and insightful memoir, Crying in H Mart, Zauner is now also a freshly minted New York Times bestselling author.

Michelle Zauner performs for a live virtual audience and talks to us about all of it — the memoir, album, stories and feelings — on today's World Cafe.