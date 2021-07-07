Accessibility links
Shungudzo Knows What She Wants To Change In The World : World Cafe The Zimbabwean-American artist offers a unique perspective on the world, including on how she'd like to see it change.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

Shungudzo Knows What She Wants To Change In The World

FromXPN

Shungudzo on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1013703335/1013734338" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Set List

  • "I'm not a mother, but I have children"
  • "It's a good day (to fight the system)"
  • "To be me"
  • "There's only so much a soul can take"

Shungudzo's life is like a movie, with twists and turns. Born in the United States, the singer spent her early years in Zimbabwe where she became the first Black woman to represent Zimbabwe as a gymnast at the All-Africa Games. She then moved back to attend Stanford University, where she got involved in charity work. She was also featured on a reality show, all the while making music.

We talk to Shungudzo about how these life experiences fed her songwriting and hear her perform a few tracks from her latest album, I'm Not A Mother, But I Have Children. Hear the complete session via the audio player and watch the performance from NPR Live Sessions via the video player.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists