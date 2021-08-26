Accessibility links
On 'Home Video,' Lucy Dacus Translates Her Life Into Song

Home Video is a collection of personal moments from Lucy Dacus' life, translated into song by way of her vulnerable, honest lyricism.

On 'Home Video,' Lucy Dacus Translates Her Life Into Song

Lucy Dacus on World Cafe

Lucy Dacus Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist

Lucy Dacus

Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Brando"
  • "Hot &Heavy"
  • "VBS"
  • "Christine"

Today's World Cafe session might inspire you to go back and read the journals you wrote as a kid. It's what started Lucy Dacus on the road to her latest album, Home Video. It's a collection of personal moments from the singer-songwriter's life, translated into song by way of her vulnerable, honest lyricism. Even when Dacus writes specifically, it feels universal.

In this episode, we talk to Lucy Dacus about her songwriting process, the various childhood memories that inspired Home Video and her boygenius bandmates, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, whose voices are also featured on the album.

