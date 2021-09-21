Accessibility links
Reintroducing Matthew E. White, The Musician With A Producer's Brain : World Cafe On his latest album, K Bay, the singer-songwriter made music in a variety of studios and used a variety of sonic tricks.

Reintroducing Matthew E. White, The Musician With A Producer's Brain

Matthew E. White on World Cafe

Matthew E White

Cameron Lewis/Courtesy of the artist

Matthew E White

Cameron Lewis/Courtesy of the artist

  • "Genuine Hesitation"
  • "Electric"
  • "Shine A Light For Me"

Matthew E. White co-founded Spacebomb Group, a music company based out of Richmond, Va., where he's given himself the chance to produce albums for artists like Natalie Prass. But White also makes music of his own. On his latest album, K Bay, the singer-songwriter made music in a variety of studios and used a variety of sonic tricks.

In this episode of World Cafe, Matthew E. White talks about figuring out how well his songs would work in front of an audience and what influenced K Bay, personally and musically. Listen to the full session via the audio player above.

