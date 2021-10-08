The Record Company expanded its horizons with new record, 'Play Loud'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Travis Shinn/Courtesy of the artist Travis Shinn/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Never Leave You"

"How High"

"Today Forever"

The Record Company burst on to the scene in 2011 with its blues-inspired rock sound. After a decade making music together, the three-piece expanded their horizons on Play Loud, which sees the group working with outside producers and songwriters. The result is the band's biggest and most dynamic record to date.

I caught up with Chris Vos and Alex Stiff from the band to talk about the new faces working on Play Loud and how their pandemic covers EP came together.