The Record Company expanded its horizons with new record, 'Play Loud'
The Record Company on World Cafe
Travis Shinn/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- "Never Leave You"
- "How High"
- "Today Forever"
The Record Company burst on to the scene in 2011 with its blues-inspired rock sound. After a decade making music together, the three-piece expanded their horizons on Play Loud, which sees the group working with outside producers and songwriters. The result is the band's biggest and most dynamic record to date.
I caught up with Chris Vos and Alex Stiff from the band to talk about the new faces working on Play Loud and how their pandemic covers EP came together.