The Record Company expanded its horizons with new record, 'Play Loud' : World Cafe The World Cafe caught up with Chris Vos and Alex Stiff from the band to talk about the new faces working on their latest album.

The Record Company expanded its horizons with new record, 'Play Loud'

The Record Company

Travis Shinn/Courtesy of the artist

The Record Company

Travis Shinn/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Never Leave You"
  • "How High"
  • "Today Forever"

The Record Company burst on to the scene in 2011 with its blues-inspired rock sound. After a decade making music together, the three-piece expanded their horizons on Play Loud, which sees the group working with outside producers and songwriters. The result is the band's biggest and most dynamic record to date.

I caught up with Chris Vos and Alex Stiff from the band to talk about the new faces working on Play Loud and how their pandemic covers EP came together.

Episode Playlist

