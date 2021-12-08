Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track

Playlist "Song of the Seasons"

"Heading West"

"Change Ain't Never Gonna"

"Canerican"

"Shape of You"

"They Might Be Lost"

"Wrecking Ball"

"Human Race"

"Tumblin' Thru the Years"

"Welcome Back"

"Don't Forget Love"

Neil Young has never been, shall we say, neat and tidy. He may be a perfectionist, but the perfection he's after isn't in the realm of straight lines and clean takes. Young has always sought to perfectly capture a moment in time; a sound, a feeling. With his new album, Barn, he's captured all of that, plus one: a place. But who better to explain than Neil himself — who joins to take us through Barn track by track.

Neil Young and the members of Crazy Horse — drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist/pianist/accordion player Nils Lofgren — secluded themselves in a barn in Colorado to make the new record. Surrounded by an intimate group of trusted friends and musicians, including Neil's wife Darryl Hannah, who made a documentary on the whole process that's also called Barn, Neil was able to make the album just the way he wanted. In this session, we'll hear all about it.