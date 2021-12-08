Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track
Neil Young on World Cafe
Playlist
- "Song of the Seasons"
- "Heading West"
- "Change Ain't Never Gonna"
- "Canerican"
- "Shape of You"
- "They Might Be Lost"
- "Wrecking Ball"
- "Human Race"
- "Tumblin' Thru the Years"
- "Welcome Back"
- "Don't Forget Love"
Neil Young has never been, shall we say, neat and tidy. He may be a perfectionist, but the perfection he's after isn't in the realm of straight lines and clean takes. Young has always sought to perfectly capture a moment in time; a sound, a feeling. With his new album, Barn, he's captured all of that, plus one: a place. But who better to explain than Neil himself — who joins to take us through Barn track by track.
Neil Young and the members of Crazy Horse — drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist/pianist/accordion player Nils Lofgren — secluded themselves in a barn in Colorado to make the new record. Surrounded by an intimate group of trusted friends and musicians, including Neil's wife Darryl Hannah, who made a documentary on the whole process that's also called Barn, Neil was able to make the album just the way he wanted. In this session, we'll hear all about it.