Accessibility links
On 'Valentine,' Snail Mail again pins the heart's brass tacks : World Cafe World Cafe gets up close and personal with Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan in this mini-concert from upstate New York, performing songs from her latest album Valentine.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

On 'Valentine,' Snail Mail returns to pin the heart's brass tacks

FromXPN

Snail Mail on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1069984533/1069984621" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Snail Mail Tina Tyrell/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Tina Tyrell/Courtesy of the artist

Snail Mail

Tina Tyrell/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Valentine"
  • "Forever (Sailing)"
  • "Glory"
  • "Pristine"

Lindsey Jordan's band, Snail Mail, hit it big in 2018 with the debut album Lush. After gaining a devout following and touring extensively, the 22-year-old musician hit the pause button in 2020 following a breakup and a stint in rehab. Those events inform her new album, Valentine, which may have a bit more sheen thanks in part to co-production from Brad Cook, but Jordan's lyrics continue to cut — deeply.

Thankfully, we'll get up close and personal with Snail Mail and Valentine with this mini-concert, which World Cafe recorded live at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House in Irvington, N.Y.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists