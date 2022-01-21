World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2004

Enlarge this image toggle caption WXPN WXPN

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Almost halfway through the first decade of the 21st Century, early 2004 stood out for an important album that was actually released in September, 2003 – Outkast's Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. In Feb. 2004 at the Grammy Awards, it won Album of The Year, the first rap album to win the coveted award. Apart from that legendary double album's indelible imprint on the year, the sound of 2004 could be summed up by the excellent Funeral from Arcade Fire, Kanye West's The College Dropout, Green Day's American Idiot and The Killers' debut, Hot Fuss.

Let's dig in...