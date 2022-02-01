World Cafe Black History Month: New Voices

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artists Courtesy of the artists

Throughout Black History Month, World Cafe is putting the spotlight on new and emerging Black musical voices. Drawing on numerous genres, including jazz, singer-songwriter, rock, alt-R&B, hip-hop, rock and soul, these are the artists who are making exciting music for the current moment. Kam Franklin, lead singer of The Suffers, has put together the musically inclusive Bayou City Comeback Choir, a collaboration with local Houston musicians. Singer-songwriters like Lizzie No, Brittney Spencer, Uwade and Buffalo Nichols are drawing on classic songwriting traditions in country, folk, blues and pop. Dijon and Samm Henshaw bring fresh songwriting and production perspectives to R&B, and the Mercury Prize-nominated saxophonist Nubya Garcia is an exciting new composer, bandleader and player amongst the young international jazz community.

Listen to the World Cafe Black History Month: New Voices playlist below.