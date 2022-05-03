Accessibility links
Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Devon Gilfillian : World Cafe Devon's debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, was one of our favorites of 2020. Last year, he embarked on an ambitious project: a song-for-song cover of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

WC30

Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Devon Gilfillian

FromXPN

Devon Gilfillian on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1096133607/1096133910" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Devon Gilfillian Jacqueline Day/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Jacqueline Day/Courtesy of the artist

Devon Gilfillian

Jacqueline Day/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Unchained"
  • "Get Out And Get It"
  • "The Good Life"
  • "Troublemaker"
  • "I Love You Anyway"

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, we're headed to Nashville for a series of mini-concerts recorded live at the National Museum of African American Music. Today we share the first one, with Devon Gilfillian.

Devon's debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, was one of our favorites of 2020. Last year, he embarked on an ambitious project: a song-for-song cover of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On. In this session, you'll hear one of those songs, but Devon starts with one of his own, "Unchained," which he dedicates to his brother, Brian Gilfillian.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists