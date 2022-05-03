Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Devon Gilfillian

Set List "Unchained"

"Get Out And Get It"

"The Good Life"

"Troublemaker"

"I Love You Anyway"

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, we're headed to Nashville for a series of mini-concerts recorded live at the National Museum of African American Music. Today we share the first one, with Devon Gilfillian.

Devon's debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, was one of our favorites of 2020. Last year, he embarked on an ambitious project: a song-for-song cover of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On. In this session, you'll hear one of those songs, but Devon starts with one of his own, "Unchained," which he dedicates to his brother, Brian Gilfillian.