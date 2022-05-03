Accessibility links
World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

WC30

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2017

World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a playlist from 2017 WXPN hide caption

World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a playlist from 2017

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Closing in on the second decade of the Oughts, 2017 was a musically fruitful year. Many of our musical favorites released best-of-the-year albums, including Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Fleet Foxes, Strand of Oaks, The xx, Big Thief, The War On Drugs, and St. Vincent. Some of our other musical favorites included albums by Low Cut Connie, The National, Phoebe Bridgers' Stranger In The Alps, and the collaboration between Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice.

