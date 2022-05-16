Accessibility links
Through The Decades: The Sixties

Bob Dylan, while recording 'Bringing It All Back Home' on January 1965 in Columbia's Studio A in New York City, New York. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bob Dylan, while recording 'Bringing It All Back Home' on January 1965 in Columbia's Studio A in New York City, New York.

It's a near-impossible task to build the ultimate playlist of contemporary music from the Sixties, but you have to start somewhere. We've taken a stab at it with a 750-song "Through The Decades: The Sixties" playlist. It's got rock and roll, a bit of jazz, R&B and soul — and even some of our favorite one-hit wonders.

Enjoy songs from Aretha Franklin, Jefferson Airplane, Nina Simone, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sly & The Family Stone, The Band, Bob Dylan and more!

