Through The Decades: The Eighties

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

When it comes to the music of the '80s, there's many genres that flourished throughout the decade. Coming out of punk, New Wave and the early days of hip-hop, musicians like Prince, Talking Heads, The Smiths, The Cure, Madonna, Public Enemy, Whitney Houston and more delivered some timeless classics. Our "Through The Decades: The Eighties" playlist is best enjoyed on shuffle — to experience the full range of musical diversity: