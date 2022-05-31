Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Keb' Mo'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeremy Cowart/Courtesy of the artist Jeremy Cowart/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Life is Beautiful"

"Henry"

"I Remember You"

"Sunny and Warm"

Keb' Mo' has been ubiquitous in the blues scene for decades. Along the way, the 70-year-old has picked up a bunch of musical accolades that might impress folks: multiple GRAMMY winner, a handful of lifetime achievement awards — most recently from the Americana Music Association — playing the White House, being on "Sesame Street," even being sampled by BTS. For 50 years, Keb's made music that's resonated deeply with people — and he's nowhere close to calling it a career. His latest album is Good to Be.

For our 30th anniversary celebration, World Cafe headed to Nashville for a series of concerts at the National Museum of African American Music. We're thrilled to present this session with Keb' Mo'. Enjoy a master at work.