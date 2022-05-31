Accessibility links
Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Keb' Mo' : World Cafe For 50 years, Keb's made music that's resonated deeply with people — and he's nowhere close to calling it a career. His latest album is Good to Be.

Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Keb' Mo'

Keb' Mo' on World Cafe

Keb' Mo'

Jeremy Cowart/Courtesy of the artist

Keb' Mo'

Jeremy Cowart/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Life is Beautiful"
  • "Henry"
  • "I Remember You"
  • "Sunny and Warm"

Keb' Mo' has been ubiquitous in the blues scene for decades. Along the way, the 70-year-old has picked up a bunch of musical accolades that might impress folks: multiple GRAMMY winner, a handful of lifetime achievement awards — most recently from the Americana Music Association — playing the White House, being on "Sesame Street," even being sampled by BTS. For 50 years, Keb's made music that's resonated deeply with people — and he's nowhere close to calling it a career. His latest album is Good to Be.

For our 30th anniversary celebration, World Cafe headed to Nashville for a series of concerts at the National Museum of African American Music. We're thrilled to present this session with Keb' Mo'. Enjoy a master at work.

