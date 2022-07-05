Accessibility links
Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson's third and latest album, If I never know you like this again, draws inspiration from indie bands like Broken Social Scene and Pavement.

Hear a mini-concert from Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter SOAK

Soak on World Cafe

SOAK

Courtesy of the artist

SOAK

Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "bleach"
  • "last july"
  • "red-eye"
  • "swear jar"

SOAK is the stage name of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson. SOAK's debut album, Before We Forget How To Dream, was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2015 when they were just 18 years old. Their third and latest album, If I never know you like this again, draws inspiration from indie bands like Broken Social Scene and Pavement.

In this session, enjoy a mini-concert recorded live at WFUV in New York City as a solo acoustic performance.

