MUNA's latest album is more confident, more focused than anything they've done before

MUNA's latest album is more confident, more focused than anything they've done before

MUNA on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1123844556/1123861329" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
MUNA Issac Schneider/Courtesy of the artist

Issac Schneider/Courtesy of the artist

MUNA

Issac Schneider/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Anything But Me"
  • "Silk Chiffon"
  • "Kind Of Girl"

A little while ago, the three members of MUNA thought they might all go their separate ways. They were dropped by their label and the future looked uncertain. Now? They have a viral hit song and a new self-titled album that sounds more confident and more focused than anything they've done before. Today, all three members of the band join me and talk about how they went from "almost ending" to a brand new start ... in part thanks to Phoebe Bridgers.

