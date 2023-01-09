Accessibility links
The bass guitarist and vocalist for The xx talks about his solo debut album. : World Cafe Oliver Sim, the bass guitarist and vocalist for The xx talks about making "Hideous Bastard," his striking debut solo record.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

Studio Sessions

Oliver Sim invokes the misunderstood horror movie villain on 'Hideous Bastard'

FromXPN

Oliver Sim on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1147815785/1147817586" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Oliver Sim Casper Sejersen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Casper Sejersen/Courtesy of the artist

Oliver Sim

Casper Sejersen/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Never Here"
  • "Hideous"
  • "Fruit"
  • "Run The Credits"

Oliver Sim of The xx found an unusual source of inspiration when working on his debut solo album: He looked to the world of horror films to create Hideous Bastard.

Sim says he relates to the often-misunderstood antagonists of horror movies, who hide behind facades and face shame. Not only did that inform his album, produced by bandmate Jamie xx, it led to a short horror film that accompanies the record.

In this session, Sim talks about how making this album differed from his work with the band and he'll share why he decided to make public his HIV-positive status for the first time on the record.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists