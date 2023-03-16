Accessibility links
Listen Live from the SXSW Radio Day Stage : World Cafe Public Radio curated a lineup including Thee Sacred Souls, Aoife Nessa Frances, Hermanos Gutiérrez, and Debby Friday on Friday March 17.

Listen Live from the SXSW Radio Day Stage

Clockwise from top left: Thee Sacred Souls (by Gustav Olivares), Aoife Nessa Frances (by Cáit Fahey), Hermanos Gutiérrez (by Jim Herrington), Debby Friday (by Katrin Braga)

Clockwise from top left: Thee Sacred Souls (by Gustav Olivares), Aoife Nessa Frances (by Cáit Fahey), Hermanos Gutiérrez (by Jim Herrington), Debby Friday (by Katrin Braga)

Public radio favorites Thee Sacred Souls, Aoife Nessa Frances, Hermanos Gutiérrez and Debby Friday are set to perform live on the SXSW Radio Day Stage on Friday, March 17. The entire concert is audio streaming through NPR Live Sessions.

Special thanks to the public radio stations who curated the lineup: The Current, WXPN, The Bridge, KUTX, WFUV, 88nine (Radio Milwaukee), WNRN, WUNC Music and WNXP.

Schedule:

Friday, March 17, 2023
Thee Sacred Souls, 2 p.m. CT
Hermanos Gutiérrez, 3 p.m. CT
Aoife Nessa Frances, 4 p.m. CT
Debby Friday, 5 p.m. CT

