Accessibility links
Joe P performs songs from 'French Blonde' on World Cafe : World Cafe The Asbury Park, N.J.-based singer-songwriter performs songs from his latest EP, French Blonde.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists

World Cafe

Joe P delivers fuzzy guitar rock on 'French Blonde'

FromXPN

By 

Will Loftus

Joe P on World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1172180505/1172184829" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Joe P Jimmy Fontaine/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Jimmy Fontaine/Courtesy of the artist

Joe P

Jimmy Fontaine/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Happy People"
  • "French Blonde"
  • "All Day I Dream About"
  • "Off My Mind"

When New Jersey artist Joe P's band Deal Casino decided to call it quits during the early stages of the pandemic, frontman Joe Parella started posting nightly performances on TikTok. His videos began to take off, earning him hundreds of thousands of followers on the app, as well as the attention of entertainers such as Zane Lowe.

In this World Cafe session, Joe P joins us for a mini-concert to perform songs from his latest EP, French Blonde.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists