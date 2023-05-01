30A Songwriters Sessions: Adia Victoria

Set List "Magnolia Blues"

"South For The Winter"

"My Oh My"

One of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. happens along the Emerald Coast in northwestern Florida. It's called the 30A Songwriters Festival and, over the next few weeks, World Cafe will take you there as it broadcasts the 30A Songwriters Sessions, recorded and produced by WMOT this past January.

Today, we have a mini-concert from Adia Victoria, performing songs from her latest album, A Southern Gothic. Throughout the record, produced by T-Bone Burnett, Victoria explores her relationship to the South — where she was born and where she still resides — and the South's relationship with her, as a Black woman.