Sleaford Mods talks about the influences behind 'UK GRIM' : World Cafe The British duo Sleaford Mods talks about the influences behind their latest album, UK GRIM.

How culture wars and conspiracy theories inspired Sleaford Mods' latest album

Sleafod Mods on World Cafe

Sleaford Mods Ewen Spencer/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Ewen Spencer/Courtesy of the artist

Sleaford Mods

Ewen Spencer/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "UK GRIM"
  • "So Trendy"
  • "DIwhy"
  • "Force 10 From Navarone"

"Punk's not dead!"

So goes the refrain for the past 40+ years. As it turns out, punk has simply evolved. Take Sleaford Mods, for example. The English post-punk duo featuring vocalist Jason Williamson and producer Andrew Fearn are known for their minimalist production and biting lyrics about the state of British politics, working class people, capitalism and pop culture.

The duo has an "in your face" ethos that's not afraid to challenge the status quo, and their star has steadily risen over the last decade. In this session, Jason and Andrew talk about their latest album, UK GRIM.

Episode Playlist

