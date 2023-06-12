Accessibility links
The National performs from 'First Two Pages of Frankenstein' : World Cafe Listen to The National perform songs from First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Tune in to a mini-concert with The National

The National on World Cafe

The National Josh Goleman/Courtesy of the artist

Josh Goleman/Courtesy of the artist

The National

Josh Goleman/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Once Upon a Poolside"
  • "Eucalyptus"
  • "Tropic Morning News"
  • "Your Mind Is Not Your Friend"
  • "Send for Me"

Today on World Cafe, we have a special treat: a mini-concert featuring The National. These live performances were recorded at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., shortly before the release of their latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Recorded at Aaron Dessner's Long Pond Studio in Hudson Valley, N.Y., The National's new album features guest appearances from Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.

