A mix of old classics and new music from Black musicians to help you commemorate Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Check out this special Juneteenth mix from 'World Cafe'

Amya Watson, 11, prints "Black Power" on a poster celebrating Juneteenth during the "Black Joy as Resistance! Juneteenth Celebration" in the historic Farish Street business district in downtown Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP hide caption

Amya Watson, 11, prints "Black Power" on a poster celebrating Juneteenth during the "Black Joy as Resistance! Juneteenth Celebration" in the historic Farish Street business district in downtown Jackson, Miss.

To help you celebrate Juneteenth this year, World Cafe has put together a playlist featuring classic tracks from Black musicians like The Temptations, Mavis Staples, Jimi Hendrix and more.

The mix also includes new music we've been loving, like Janelle Monáe's just-released The Age of Pleasure, as well as new songs from Arlo Parks and Devon Gilfillian.

We hope this selection of music inspires joy and triumph as we recognize Juneteenth, which commemorates the fall of slavery in the U.S. — and more specifically, the day the news reached Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863.

