Tune in to a mini-concert with bar italia

Simon Mercer/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "my kiss era"

"NOCD"

"Nurse!"

"Polly Armour"

For a while in the indie music scene, the question was, "Who is bar italia?" The London-based band obscured their faces and rarely did interviews. After listening to their latest album, Tracey Denim, I find myself asking, "What is bar italia?"

Listen closely and you'll hear a myriad of influences and styles: There's post-punk, garage rock and even brit pop scattered throughout the album's 15 tracks. Since signing to Matador Records, we now know bar italia Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, Sam Fenton and Nina Cristante. But I'm guessing they hope that doesn't mean as much to you as the feeling you get while listening to their first single, "Nurse!"

The band joins us to play songs from Tracey Denim, recorded in studio at World Cafe in Philadelphia.