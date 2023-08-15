It's go big or go home for The Revivalists

Set List "Good Old Days"

"Kid"

"The Long Con"

"Down In The Dirt"

The Revivalists swing for the fences on their fifth studio album, Pour It Out Into the Night. It's filled with anthemic choruses and catchy melodies that, I assure you, get stuck in your head on the first listen.

In this session, David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of the New Orleans eight-piece talk about the record and how super-producer Rich Costey (Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Foster the People) helped them go big.