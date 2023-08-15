It's go big or go home for The Revivalists
The Revivalists on World Cafe
Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- "Good Old Days"
- "Kid"
- "The Long Con"
- "Down In The Dirt"
The Revivalists swing for the fences on their fifth studio album, Pour It Out Into the Night. It's filled with anthemic choruses and catchy melodies that, I assure you, get stuck in your head on the first listen.
In this session, David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of the New Orleans eight-piece talk about the record and how super-producer Rich Costey (Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Foster the People) helped them go big.