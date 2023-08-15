Accessibility links
The Revivalists on their new album, 'Pour It Out Into the Night' : World Cafe The New Orleans band talks about their new album, Pour It Out Into the Night.

It's go big or go home for The Revivalists

The Revivalists on World Cafe

The Revivalists

Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist

The Revivalists

Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Good Old Days"
  • "Kid"
  • "The Long Con"
  • "Down In The Dirt"

The Revivalists swing for the fences on their fifth studio album, Pour It Out Into the Night. It's filled with anthemic choruses and catchy melodies that, I assure you, get stuck in your head on the first listen.

In this session, David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of the New Orleans eight-piece talk about the record and how super-producer Rich Costey (Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Foster the People) helped them go big.

