Bailen performs songs from their new album, 'Tired Hearts' : World Cafe The trio of siblings perform songs from their new album, Tired Hearts.

Tune into a mini-concert with Bailen

Will Loftus

Bailen on World Cafe

Bailen

Set List

  • "Tired Hearts"
  • "Nothing Left To Give"
  • "Here We Are Again"
  • "Call It Like It Is"

When we first met Bailen back in 2019, the trio of siblings were already an impressive engine of harmony and melody. Julia, Daniel and David Bailen showcased their many talents on their John Congleton-produced debut, Thrilled To Be Here.

Their follow-up, Tired Hearts, sees the band switch up their recording process, focusing on a collage approach to tracking new songs in the studio. Plus, they've changed their vocal approach with the help of producer Brad Cook, aiming to bring out more vulnerability in their collective voice.

Episode Playlist

