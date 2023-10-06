21 Days of Musica Latina: Puerto Rico

Editor's Note: To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month this year, World Cafe is going on a musical tour of Latin America. Every weekday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we'll spotlight the music of a different Latin American country with a curated playlist of essential tracks, fresh voices and wild cards.

There's so much of Puerto Rico's musical heritage we just couldn't fit onto a 25-song playlist, so consider today's 21 Days mix a drop in the bucket.

We're kicking things off with the iconic Puerto Rican reggae band Cultura Profética with their song "Ilegal," from 2010's La Dulzura. There are touches of salsa with crooners Jerry Rivera, Frankie Ruiz and Héctor Lavoe.

The mix also includes the hip-hop group Calle 13, who holds the record for the most Latin Grammy wins, with 21 awards, as well a cut from Calle 13 member iLe's solo work.

Buscabulla is another hugely successful boricua musical act. Vocalist Raquel Berrios and instrumentalist Luis Alfredo Del Valle take from salsa, reggaeton, bachata and more to create a sound that defies genre.

Enjoy, and make sure you come back next week to find out where World Cafe's headed next.