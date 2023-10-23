Jonathan Wilson goes against the grain on 'Eat The Worm'

Set List "The Village is Dead"

"Marzipan"

"Charlie Parker"

"Ol' Father Time"

Jonathan Wilson's new album, Eat The Worm, is hard to describe. It's the sound of an artist letting himself be totally free; a producer using every tool at his disposal; and a musician who isn't shy about his influences while remaining entirely original.

You may also know Jonathan Wilson as a producer for other artists, like Father John Misty, Dawes and Margo Price. In this session, Wilson talks about how working with other artists was part of the inspiration for this new solo album. It's fascinating because when you listen to Wilson's music, there are production elements you might recognize from his work on other artists' albums, but then he branches off into weird, unpredictable territory.

We dig into the album, and you'll also get to hear Wilson's take on AI technology in both audio and visual art.