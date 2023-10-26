Accessibility links
Black Pumas to celebrate release of 'Chronicles of a Diamond' with live show

Black Pumas are celebrating the release of their new sophomore album, Chronicles of a Diamond, with a special live concert, and you can watch it right here.

The Austin-based band, led by singer-songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada, will be performing at C-Boy's Heart & Soul in their hometown on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. CST/9 p.m. EST.

Chronicles of a Diamond is the band's second studio album, following their acclaimed eponymous debut. Black Pumas earned the duo three Grammy Award nominations in 2020.

You can watch Black Pumas perform live from Austin in the video player above, or visit NPR Live Sessions.

