The Culture Corner: Why De La Soul's 'Buhloone Mindstate' matters 30 years on

John Morrison on 'Buhloone Mindstate'

Set List

  • "Ego Trippin' (Part Two)"
  • "Patti Dooke"
  • "I Am I Be"

In 1993, De La Soul was an established group in a fast-growing genre.

That year, they released their third album, Buhloone Mindstate — and it was a record that displayed a new level of maturity but also a sense of adventure and musical exploration.

"Buhloone Mindstate helped expand rap music as an art form," World Cafe correspondent John Morrison of the album. "I think that it inspired a lot of people to dig a little deeper with the lyrics and with the emotion."

For today's Culture Corner, John takes you deep into De La Soul's Buhloone Mindstate — what to listen for, how it changed the game, and why it still matters 30 years on.

Episode Playlist

