Adrianne Lenker performs songs her new solo record, 'Bright Future' : World Cafe The singer-songwriter performs songs from her new solo record, Bright Future.

Tune in to a mini-concert with Adrianne Lenker

Adrianne Lenker Germaine Dunes/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Germaine Dunes/Courtesy of the artist

Adrianne Lenker

Germaine Dunes/Courtesy of the artist

  • "Sadness as a Gift"
  • "Real House"
  • "Evol"
  • "Anyhow"

If you've ever seen Big Thief perform, you already know that Adrianne Lenker is riveting. From moments of raw aggression to delicate vulnerability, Lenker has command of the stage like few others.

So it's an inspired turn that her new album, Bright Future, was recorded live to tape in a room without a single computer screen in sight. In 2022, Lenker decamped to Double Infinity, a mysterious studio in the woods, to work with Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson and Josefin Runsteen.

She put so much trust in producer Philip Weinrobe behind the console that Lenker never had to listen back to hear what they cut. In this session, Lenker shares songs from Bright Future, performed at Electric Lady Studios in New York. Enjoy.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

