NPR Music Digital

New Music Friday: The best albums out May 24

Carlos Nino

Todd Weaver/Courtesy of the artist

On our survey of the week's most exciting new albums, WRTI's Nate Chinen and NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce get all wrapped up in the amniotic embrace of a new album by a guru of the L.A. ambient-jazz scene.

Rapsody's album Please Don't Cry functions as a reintroduction to the rapper — long defined by her technique, now revealing some of the real person behind that prowess.

Rapsody's album Please Don't Cry functions as a reintroduction to the rapper — long defined by her technique, now revealing some of the real person behind that prowess.

Jhalin Knowles/Courtesy of the artist

Mask off: When rappers bust their own myths

Rapsody and Mach-Hommy, two rap technicians long defined by their skill above all, shake off that armor on a pair of striking new albums that demonstrate wildly different kinds of vulnerability.

How Cindy Lee became the music world's underground success story of 2024

The retro-pop artist Cindy Lee doesn't sit for interviews, use social media and rejects the streaming era's demands on independent artists.

Photo by Meaghan Garvey/Illustration by Jackie Lay/NPR

One of the best albums of 2024, Diamond Jubilee, isn't on streaming services. The artist who released it, Cindy Lee, has rejected the streaming era's demands to create something entirely their own.

New Music Friday: The best albums out May 17

Rapsody (left) and Erykah Badu

Courtesy of the artists

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Hazel Cills discuss new releases by Billie Eilish, Portishead's Beth Gibbons and Rapsody.

Gunna can't flaunt his way out of the YSL trial's shadow

Gunna performs during the event "A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop" on Nov. 08, 2023, at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The rapper slipped free from the legal mess that swallowed his label and his mentor Young Thug — but on his new album, he's still in the grip of an unending image crisis.

How 'I Saw the TV Glow' made a 'teen angst classic' soundtrack for the ages

'I Saw the TV Glow' dives deep into the pop cultural obsession of two outcast suburban teenagers, with a curated soundtrack that matches their malaise.

Photo by A24/Illustration by Jackie Lay/NPR

The newly released psychological horror film I Saw the TV Glow possesses a star-studded original soundtrack that stands on its own as a great, angsty album.

And the winner of the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest is...

The Philharmonik is the winner of the 2024 Tiny Desk Contest.

Courtesy of the artist

Nearly 7,000 independent artists submitted to this year's Tiny Desk Contest. Meet the Sacramento artist that rose to the top.

8 Tracks: What was the Steve Albini sound? Almost everything

Artists like Superchunk, Neurosis, Pixies, Low, Mogwai and Joanna Newsom came to recording engineer Steve Albini when they had something righteous or defiant to proclaim.

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

If an artist was willing to confront their truths, Albini was ready to take them into the gaping maw. The recording engineer, who died last week, left an indelible mark on how we hear music.

The Contenders, Vol. 9: The songs we can't stop playing this week

WILLOW's latest album, empathogen, includes one of this week's must-hear tracks, "Run."

Courtesy of the artist

We update our running list of the year's best songs with new ones from Dominic Fike, WILLOW, Kamasi Washington, Illuminati Hotties and more.

What's past is present for Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov

Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov fled his hometown of Kyiv for Berlin in early 2022.

Dmitri Matveyev/Naxos

The 86-year-old Kyiv native, living in exile in Berlin, has a new album of symphonic works that explores the idea of reminiscence.

Taking the toll of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's vicious, gripping psychological warfare

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2023 and Drake performs during Day 2 of Lollapalooza Chile 2023. Last week, the two rappers' long-running feud exploded in a flurry of diss tracks.

Jesse Wensing/ANP/AFP and Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

As the jolt of adrenaline lit by the clash between the two biggest rappers of a generation fades, it's worth holding onto the possibility — however slim — that something new can grow from the chaos.

