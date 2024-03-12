Accessibility links
Middle East crisis — explained The conflict between Israel and Palestinians — and other groups in the Middle East — goes back decades. These stories provide context for current developments and the history that led up to them.
IDF fires artillery shells into Gaza as fighting between Israeli troops and Islamist Hamas militants continues on Oct. 12, 2023.
As they wait for a truce, Palestinians and Israeli hostage families voice their agony

Demonstrators near Beit Shemesh, Israel, carry stretchers representing each of the 134 Israelis still being held by Hamas on March 1. Amid fraught negotiations over conditions for a cease-fire, the families of the hostages held a four-day march from areas attacked on Oct. 7 in southern Israel to Jerusalem. Tamir Kalifa for NPR hide caption

Tamir Kalifa for NPR

The prospect of a cease-fire in Gaza offers hope, but as talks drag on, Palestinians and the families of Israeli hostages say the wait for a breakthrough is bringing frustration and pain.

Photos: The 5-month mark passes as the humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza

Palestinian children carry banners during a march demanding an end to the war and an end to the famine that citizens suffer from due to the war on Wednesday, March 6, in Rafah, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images hide caption

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photos: The 5-month mark passes as the humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza

Ramadan begins as five months of war passes in Gaza. Countries including Jordan, Sweden, Canada and the U.S. continue to contribute aid to help with the growing humanitarian crisis.

Muslims prepare for a more somber Ramadan due to the Israel-Hamas war

Muslim men listen to Imam Omar Suleiman speak at the Islamic Center of Detroit in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP hide caption

Paul Sancya/AP

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims are preparing for a less joyful observance this year. Fasting and charity take on a different meaning when many in Gaza are suffering.

As a U.S. aid ship heads to Gaza, Biden again warns Netanyahu on civilian deaths

The U.S. Army Vessel General Frank S. Besson has departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis on its way to the eastern Mediterranean to help build a temporary aid port in Gaza, the U.S. military said. U.S. Central Command hide caption

U.S. Central Command

The U.S. ship left Virginia this weekend as part of an emergency mission to build a temporary pier in Gaza to facilitate aid. Biden criticized the Israeli prime minister over civilian deaths in Gaza.

After facing criticism, Israel has revised its entry for the Eurovision Song Contest

Pro-Palestinian supporters wave flags and carry placards during a march in central Stockholm last month in which demonstrators demanded Israel be excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest. Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Eden Golan's original song, titled "October Rain," has been renamed "Hurricane" after objections that it was not politically neutral. Israel's public broadcaster will reveal the amended song Sunday.

The long, lonely fight of an Israeli hostage's sister, who fears time is running out

Carmit Palty Katzir prepares to speak at a weekly rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling for the immediate release of the hostages being held in Gaza, Feb. 17. Tamir Kalifa for NPR hide caption

Tamir Kalifa for NPR

On Oct. 7, Gaza militants killed Carmit Palty Katzir's father and took her mother and brother hostage. Her mother was released, but Katzir fears time is running out to get her brother back alive.

Cake in the time of war, in Gaza

Ibrahim Abu Hani, head baker and co-owner of Batool Cakes, a family business in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip. Anas Baba for NPR hide caption

Anas Baba for NPR

Batool Cakes, a professional bakery in Rafah, has reopened to meet the demand of displaced Palestinians seeking cakes to celebrate life even amid war.

Five ways Israelis have changed, after 5 months of war

A tattered Israeli flag waves on Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

The state of Israeli society, five months after the Oct. 7 attack, is crucial to understanding where the Israel-Hamas conflict might lead. Here are five ways Israel has been transformed.

What It's Like to Cover the War Between Israel and Hamas

Left: NPR producer Anas Baba reports in Rafah, southern Gaza, after an Israeli strike hit the area on Oct. 17, 2023. Right: NPR's Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Estrin reports in Sderot, Israel on Oct. 11, 2023. Anas Baba/NPR and Tanya Habjouqa for NPR hide caption

Anas Baba/NPR and Tanya Habjouqa for NPR

State of the World from NPR

In this longer episode we go deep on what it's like to cover both sides of the war between Israel and Hamas. Our friends at the Embedded podcast talk to NPR's Daniel Estrin about some of the people he's reported on and how he approaches covering this difficult and divisive story.

How Israelis Have Changed in Five Months of War

A woman walks out of an art piece outside the Tel Aviv museum made to simulate a Hamas tunnel in Gaza, in Tel Aviv Israel, March 05, 2024. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

State of the World from NPR

It has been five months since the October 7th Hamas attack that was the single deadliest day for Israelis in history, prompting the deadly Israeli assault on Gaza. Our reporter in Israel brings us five ways Israelis have been changed through five months of war.

Biden to announce the setting up of a temporary Mediterranean port to deliver Gaza aid

In this image grab from an AFPTV video, people carry food parcels that were airdropped March 2 from U.S. aircraft above a beach in the Gaza Strip. President Biden is set to announce the setting up of another avenue for aid to Gaza. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

AFP via Getty Images

The temporary pier will not require U.S. troops to land in Gaza to build the pier or causeway. United Nations workers and other aid groups will distribute the aid.

A march on Jerusalem, with freed hostages and families demanding a deal

Meirav Leshem Gonen (left), whose daughter Romi is being held hostage in Gaza, embraces Sharon Alony Cunio, who was kidnapped and released from captivity along with her two children and whose husband, David, remains hostage, as the march to Jerusalem passes Kibbutz Sa'ad in southern Israel on Feb. 28. Tamir Kalifa for NPR hide caption

Tamir Kalifa for NPR

The Picture Show

Families of the dozens of hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters embarked on a four-day march to Jerusalem to push officials to secure a deal for their loved ones' release.

Home was the West Bank; today it's the U.S. These expats hope to bring change to both

A view of the mosque known as the "Hamas mosque" in Silwad. The town is the birthplace of Khaled Mashal, a founding member of the militant group behind the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Those who don't support Hamas — a sizable majority in the West Bank — attend other mosques in Silwad. Ayman Oghanna for NPR hide caption

Ayman Oghanna for NPR

Palestinian-Americans are spending big to help spur economic development in the village of Silwad in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. But they are also working to effect change back in the U.S.

Houthi missile attack kills 3 crew members in rebels' first fatal assault on shipping

This photograph shared by the Indian Navy on the X platform shows a firefighting team from Indian Navy vessel INS Kolkata responding to a fire on Liberian-flagged Merchant ship MSC Sky II caused due to a suspected drone/missile attack in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. Indian Navy on X via AP hide caption

Indian Navy on X via AP

An attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden killed three of its crew members and forced survivors to abandon the vessel. Four crew members were injured, officials said.

Newsroom at 'New York Times' fractures over story on Hamas attacks

The New York Times report on Dec. 31, 2023, about the deadly Hamas attacks caused a rift in the newsroom. For example, a relative of the late Gal Abdush, whose family is shown above in a large front-page photograph, later voiced doubts, helping to fuel skepticism around the report. New York Times hide caption

New York Times

The newsroom union at The New York Times accuses the paper of targeting staffers of Middle Eastern descent during an inquiry into leaks about internal debates over a story on the Hamas attacks.

Airdropping aid is inefficient — so why is the U.S. doing it in Gaza anyway?

U.S. and Jordanian forces have been dropping supplies in Gaza. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

AFP via Getty Images

Airdropping aid is inefficient — so why is the U.S. doing it in Gaza anyway?

There is a "really grim irony" to the U.S. supplying both the bombs that are dropping on Gaza and now the food parcels that are dropping there, according to one aid expert.

More U.S. aid airdropped into Gaza

A general view taken from the Israeli side of the border shows aid parcels being airdropped over the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Belgium sent a military transport plane Monday to join an international operation to airdrop aid into Gaza also involving the United States, France and Jordan, officials said. Nicolas Garcia/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Nicolas Garcia/AFP via Getty Images

Aid groups say airdrops alone are far from sufficient given the scale of the crisis.

State of the World from NPR

Why Millions of Palestinians Living in Arab Countries are Stateless

There are an estimated six million Palestinian refugees. Most of them are descendants of families forced to leave their homeland in 1948, during the war surrounding the establishment of Israel. They're scattered around the world and in some of the countries where they've settled, they've been stateless for generations. We go to a Palestinian community in Baghdad, Iraq.

A U.N. report finds 'reasonable grounds to believe' attacks in Israel included rapes

A memorial at the site of the Nova rave, the deadliest single site of the attacks on Oct. 7. A new report by a United Nations team found "reasonable grounds to believe" that rape took place on Oct. 7, including at the site of the rave. Menaham Kahana/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Menaham Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

The report, which fell short of a full U.N. investigation, said rape likely occurred at at least three sites on Oct. 7. Some hostages held in Gaza were also subject to sexual violence, the team found.

