Middle East crisis — explained

The conflict between Israel and Palestinians — and other groups in the Middle East — goes back decades. These stories provide context for current developments and the history that led up to them.
Demonstrators near Beit Shemesh, Israel, carry stretchers representing each of the 134 Israelis still being held by Hamas on March 1. Amid fraught negotiations over conditions for a cease-fire, the families of the hostages held a four-day march from areas attacked on Oct. 7 in southern Israel to Jerusalem.
Palestinian children carry banners during a march demanding an end to the war and an end to the famine that citizens suffer from due to the war on Wednesday, March 6, in Rafah, Gaza.
The U.S. Army Vessel General Frank S. Besson has departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis on its way to the eastern Mediterranean to help build a temporary aid port in Gaza, the U.S. military said.
Pro-Palestinian supporters wave flags and carry placards during a march in central Stockholm last month in which demonstrators demanded Israel be excluded from the Eurovision Song Contest.
Left: NPR producer Anas Baba reports in Rafah, southern Gaza, after an Israeli strike hit the area on Oct. 17, 2023. Right: NPR's Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Estrin reports in Sderot, Israel on Oct. 11, 2023.
In this image grab from an AFPTV video, people carry food parcels that were airdropped March 2 from U.S. aircraft above a beach in the Gaza Strip. President Biden is set to announce the setting up of another avenue for aid to Gaza.
Meirav Leshem Gonen (left), whose daughter Romi is being held hostage in Gaza, embraces Sharon Alony Cunio, who was kidnapped and released from captivity along with her two children and whose husband, David, remains hostage, as the march to Jerusalem passes Kibbutz Sa'ad in southern Israel on Feb. 28.
A view of the mosque known as the "Hamas mosque" in Silwad. The town is the birthplace of Khaled Mashal, a founding member of the militant group behind the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Those who don't support Hamas — a sizable majority in the West Bank — attend other mosques in Silwad.
This photograph shared by the Indian Navy on the X platform shows a firefighting team from Indian Navy vessel INS Kolkata responding to a fire on Liberian-flagged Merchant ship MSC Sky II caused due to a suspected drone/missile attack in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday.
The New York Times report on Dec. 31, 2023, about the deadly Hamas attacks caused a rift in the newsroom. For example, a relative of the late Gal Abdush, whose family is shown above in a large front-page photograph, later voiced doubts, helping to fuel skepticism around the report.
A general view taken from the Israeli side of the border shows aid parcels being airdropped over the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Belgium sent a military transport plane Monday to join an international operation to airdrop aid into Gaza also involving the United States, France and Jordan, officials said.
A memorial at the site of the Nova rave, the deadliest single site of the attacks on Oct. 7. A new report by a United Nations team found "reasonable grounds to believe" that rape took place on Oct. 7, including at the site of the rave.
