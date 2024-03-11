Accessibility links
Oscars 2024 News, reviews, interviews and features about Hollywood's biggest night
Oscar statuettes
Oscars 2024: A night of 'Oppenheimer,' quiet protest, and Ryan Gosling just being Ken

Christopher Nolan, winner of the best directing award and the best picture award for Oppenheimer poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

For a night with relatively few surprises but some very enjoyable winners, it was a solid show that honored an awful lot of good movies, and movies that drew significant audiences.

What's behind the red pins celebrities wore at the Oscars

Nadim Cheikhrouha, producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary Four Sisters, wears an Artists4Ceasefire pin as he attends the Academy Awards on Sunday. The pin features a hand with a black heart in the middle of it.

Actors, directors and musicians at the 2024 Oscars wore the red pins to support a group called Artists4Ceasfire, which is calling for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

What to expect at the Oscars: The bomb, the bombshell, and the possible comeback

An Oscar statue at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2024.

The Motion Picture Academy hopes that more popular films, an earlier showtime, and increased diversity among nominees will lead to higher viewership.

There's a new 'Climate Reality Check' test — these 3 Oscar-nominated features passed

Does climate change exist? And does a character know it? The Oscar-nominated films Nyad, left, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Barbie met the criteria for a new challenge inspired by the famous Bechdel Test.

Does climate change exist? And does a character know it? Barbie, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Nyad met the criteria for a new challenge inspired by the famous Bechdel Test.

The pioneering women behind the invisible art of film editing

Thelma Schoonmaker accepts the Oscar for achievement in film editing in 2007 for her work on The Departed.

There would be no film without film editing. And yet, its practitioners don't often grace the cover of magazines.

And the Oscar for best picture doesn't go to ... horror!

Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs.

It's been more than 30 years since a horror movie won an Academy Award for Best Picture. Should the Oscars rethink its approach?

Oscars guide: We map out the 5 films nominated for best international feature

Enzo Vogrincic as Numa in Society of the Snow, one of five films nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature.

Review

They range in themes, languages and political urgency, but this year's stellar five nominees for the Best International Feature Film Oscar are each deserving of your time for their distinct pleasures.

He moved in with his grandmas during COVID. Now, they're all going to the Oscars

Filmmaker Sean Wan moved back in with his grandmothers Yi Yan Fuei, left, and Chang Li Hua during the pandemic. His film chronicling their day-to-day life has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Documentary Short Film category.

During the pandemic, filmmaker Sean Wang moved home and realized he wanted to preserve the unexpected time with his family. His short film, Nai Nai & Wài Pó, has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Join a Senegalese teen on a harrowing journey in this Oscar-nominated film

Seydou (Seydou Sarr, in gray) crosses the desert in Io Capitano.

Review

Fresh Air

Over his mom's protests and warnings, 16-year-old Seydou sets out for a better life in Europe. Io Capitano is a grueling portrait of a migrant's journey, nominated for best international feature film.

If you love courtroom dramas, this Oscar-nominated film is not to be missed

"We have to live with the monsters we create," Justine Triet told NPR's Scott Simon, when he asked whether characters linger with her after a film. "I've been living with these people for three years, and I think I'll probably live with them for at least another year."

Review

The courtroom drama is a beloved and established film genre. Anatomy of a Fall is a Best Picture nominee that feels familiar at first but immerses audiences in a different kind of legal thriller.

