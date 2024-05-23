The Science of Siblings

Eddie Almance (left) and his sister Leila pose for their cousin Ailem Villarreal on the rooftop of the Marriott Hotel in downtown Odessa, Texas, before heading to prom. Their grandmother says that for seven generations, the family members have forged close bonds.
Danielle Villasana for NPR
Photographer Tommy Trenchard (above) and his sister share the ability to pick up almost anything with their toes. Nothing is too remote a possibility for their dexterous foot digits, including a remote control.
Aurélie Marrier d'Unienville
For birds, siblinghood can be a matter of life or death
Siblings may not be obvious fodder for the therapist's office, but experts say maybe they should be. "People just don't perceive those relationships as needing the type of attention and tending one might bring to a spouse or child," says Kelly Scott of Tribeca Therapy in New York.
Lily Padula for NPR
Caitlynn Almance (wearing orange) poses for a portrait with family members at her parents' home in Odessa, Texas. "The bond my siblings have with each other — it's just the most beautiful bond ever," says Caitlynn, who was six months pregnant in this photo taken in early March.
Danielle Villasana for NPR
Scholars Susan Ashbrook Harvey, left, and Robin Darling Young became 'sworn siblings' after an ancient ritual at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.
Keren Carrion/NPR; Jodi Hilton for NPR
Sisters Sofie Elliott (left) and Simone Elliott say that reconciling their memories felt especially important as they waded into one particular period of their childhood — a darker chapter that they still hadn't fully explored but that they felt ready to confront together.
Kayana Szymczak for NPR; Lena Mucha for NPR
Early in life, Sam (left) and John were much more similar than they may seem today. "They both did not wave, they didn't respond to their name, they both had a lot of repetitive movements," says their mother, Kim Leaird.
Jodi Hilton for NPR
Sibling Coffee Roasters owner Libby Powell poses with her brother, Benjamin Withem, outside her West Virginia coffee shop. In her hand is an early photo of the pair — one they are trying to re-create.
Susana Raab/for NPR
It's National Siblings Day! To mark the occasion, guest host Selena Simmons-Duffin is exploring a detail very personal to her: How the number of older brothers a person has can influence their sexuality. Scientific research on sexuality has a dark history, with long-lasting harmful effects on queer communities. Much of the early research has also been debunked over time. But not this "fraternal birth order effect." The fact that a person's likelihood of being gay increases with each older brother has been found all over the world – from Turkey to North America, Brazil, the Netherlands and beyond. Today, Selena gets into all the details: What this effect is, how it's been studied and what it can (and can't) explain about sexuality.
The order your siblings were born in may play a role in identity and sexuality