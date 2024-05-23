Accessibility links
The Science of Siblings The Science of Siblings is a new series exploring the ways our siblings can influence us, from our money and our mental health all the way down to our very molecules.
The Science of Siblings

Exploring the ways our siblings can influence us, from our mental health to our very molecules.
Photographer Tommy Trenchard (above) and his sister share the ability to pick up almost anything with their toes. Nothing is too remote a possibility for their dexterous foot digits, including a remote control.

Photographer Tommy Trenchard (above) and his sister share the ability to pick up almost anything with their toes. Nothing is too remote a possibility for their dexterous foot digits, including a remote control. Aurélie Marrier d'Unienville hide caption

Aurélie Marrier d'Unienville

Goats and Soda

We asked, you answered: What are some weird things you have in common with a sibling?

The answers involved career choices, sleep habits, dog greetings — and bologna eating (although to be fully transparent, we must note that was a quirk shared by an uncle and his niece).

Tommy Trenchard picks up coins with his toes. Aurélie Marrier d'Unienville hide caption

Aurélie Marrier d'Unienville

Goats and Soda

Siblings — especially twins — sometimes share the strangest traits, like throwing a ball with their head or picking up keys and crayons with their toes. Researchers want to know what's up with that.

A Nazca booby in the Galápagos Islands incubates eggs with its webbed feet. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images hide caption

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Some birds kill their siblings soon after hatching. Other birds spend their whole lives with their siblings and will even risk their lives to help each other.

Siblings may not be obvious fodder for the therapist's office, but experts say maybe they should be. "People just don't perceive those relationships as needing the type of attention and tending one might bring to a spouse or child," says Kelly Scott of Tribeca Therapy in New York. Lily Padula for NPR hide caption

Lily Padula for NPR

Shots - Health News

Plenty of people go to couples therapy — why not siblings therapy? Experts say the long, complicated relationships between siblings are worth exploring and tending to.

Caitlynn Almance (wearing orange) poses for a portrait with family members at her parents' home in Odessa, Texas. "The bond my siblings have with each other — it's just the most beautiful bond ever," says Caitlynn, who was six months pregnant in this photo taken in early March. Danielle Villasana for NPR hide caption

Danielle Villasana for NPR

Goats and Soda

Over the past few decades, psychologists have begun to understand how parents across many cultures teach their children to build deep, fulfilling relationships with their siblings.

Scholars Susan Ashbrook Harvey, left, and Robin Darling Young became 'sworn siblings' after an ancient ritual at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. Keren Carrion/NPR; Jodi Hilton for NPR hide caption

Keren Carrion/NPR; Jodi Hilton for NPR

Goats and Soda

Thousands of years ago, there was a ceremony to bind close friends together as sworn siblings. Could the practice be resurrected today to strengthen modern friendships? Two women did just that.

Connie Hanzhang Jin

Our sun was born in a cosmic cradle with thousands of other stars. Astrophysicists say they want to find these siblings in order to help answer the question: Are we alone out there?

Lily Padula for NPR

Shots - Health News

Studies worldwide show that queer people tend to have more older brothers than other kinds of siblings. Justin Torres, a queer novelist and the youngest of three brothers, asks: Should it matter?

Sisters Sofie Elliott (left) and Simone Elliott say that reconciling their memories felt especially important as they waded into one particular period of their childhood — a darker chapter that they still hadn't fully explored but that they felt ready to confront together. Kayana Szymczak for NPR; Lena Mucha for NPR hide caption

Kayana Szymczak for NPR; Lena Mucha for NPR

Shots - Health News

Two sisters found they had different recollections of a traumatic childhood experience and learned that human memory is a lot less reliable than we tend to think.

While not an official holiday, National Siblings Day on April 10 has gained momentum on social media in recent years. Diana Haronis/Getty Images hide caption

Diana Haronis/Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Claudia Evart, a woman who lost both her sister and her brother in separate accidents, created the day to honor the special relationships between siblings. It is on April 10 every year.

At left, Zion Kelly holds a photo of his late twin brother Zaire Kelly. At right, Zion keeps this framed photo of he and his brother on the desk in his bedroom. Dee Dwyer for NPR hide caption

Dee Dwyer for NPR

Shots - Health News

About 60,000 children a year in the U.S. lose a sibling. Zion Kelly joined that unlucky group in 2017 when his twin, Zaire, was killed. Zion has learned a lot about grief, and himself, since then.

Lily Padula for NPR

Shots - Health News

When siblings share a womb, sex hormones from a male fetus can cause lasting changes in a female littermate. This effect exists for all kinds of mammals — perhaps humans too.

Lily Padula for NPR

Shots - Health News

Researchers have learned a lot about blended families since the 1970s — when The Brady Bunch painted a perfect picture of stepsiblings getting along. Some of their advice might surprise you.

Early in life, Sam (left) and John were much more similar than they may seem today. "They both did not wave, they didn't respond to their name, they both had a lot of repetitive movements," says their mother, Kim Leaird. Jodi Hilton for NPR hide caption

Jodi Hilton for NPR

Shots - Health News

Sam and John Fetters are identical twins with autism. But Sam is in college, while John still struggles to form sentences. Their experience may shed light on the disorder's mix of nature and nurture.

Sibling Coffee Roasters owner Libby Powell poses with her brother, Benjamin Withem, outside her West Virginia coffee shop. In her hand is an early photo of the pair — one they are trying to re-create. Susana Raab/for NPR hide caption

Susana Raab/for NPR

Shots - Health News

Having siblings can mean shared family and childhood experiences — and also shared bedrooms and rivalries. A growing body of research shows us that sibling relationships can shape us for life.

Siblings often are tied together by logistical bonds, but can be careless or rough with one another because they assume their relationship is sturdier than it is. Some siblings are turning to therapy.

Malte Mueller/Getty Images/fStop

Short Wave

It's National Siblings Day! To mark the occasion, guest host Selena Simmons-Duffin is exploring a detail very personal to her: How the number of older brothers a person has can influence their sexuality. Scientific research on sexuality has a dark history, with long-lasting harmful effects on queer communities. Much of the early research has also been debunked over time. But not this "fraternal birth order effect." The fact that a person's likelihood of being gay increases with each older brother has been found all over the world – from Turkey to North America, Brazil, the Netherlands and beyond. Today, Selena gets into all the details: What this effect is, how it's been studied and what it can (and can't) explain about sexuality.

In the latest story in the NPR's series The Science of Siblings, we hear about a practice that dates back to ancient times that allows people to turn a friend into a sibling.

Stars are born in clusters. Some stay together as binaries, some drift apart and some are violently thrown out of the family. The Pleiades are young clustered blue stars being born from dust and gas.

Ltesekwa Lekuuk, Paris's half-brother and a fellow moran, heads toward the mountain campsite where Paris had been living until a few weeks ago. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Goats and Soda

After initiation rites – including circumcision – the boys leave their families to take charge of the herds, driving them high into the mountains. It's a way of life that climate change is testing.

When the boys spent a year in the same school, Sam did fine, but John struggled and had some noisy meltdowns. Jodi Hilton for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Jodi Hilton for NPR

Short Wave

Sam and John Fetters, 19, are identical twins on different ends of the autism spectrum. Sam is a sophomore at Amherst College and runs marathons in his free time. John attends a school for people with special needs and loves to watch Sesame Street in his free time. Identical twins like Sam and John pose an important question for scientists: How can a disorder that is known to be highly genetic look so different in siblings who share the same genome?

