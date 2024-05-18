Campus protests over the Gaza war

Basil Rodriguez was arrested linking arms outside Hamilton Hall, but said the arrest had strengthened their resolve to continue protesting. The trespassing charge Rodriguez faced was dismissed this week.
Keren Carrión/NPR
hide caption
Graduate students and demonstrators at the University of Texas at Austin protest the war in Gaza after walking out of commencement at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Austin.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
hide caption
Students and protesters raise peace signs in the air while listening to speakers at the encampment for Palestine on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington Quad in Seattle. Large crowds amassed ahead of a speech by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the HUB on UW's campus.
Megan Farmer/KUOW
hide caption
Police face off with pro-Palestinian students after dismantling part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, early on May 2.
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Squares mark a lawn where tents once stood at Brown University in Providence, R.I. It's one of several schools where administrators have struck deals with student protesters.
David Goldman/AP
hide caption
Protesters seen in tents on Columbia University's campus on April 24. The school later suspended protesters who didn't leave, and called New York City police to arrest those who occupied a building on campus.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
hide caption
The University of Mississippi's school banner is waved during the pregame activities prior to the start of an NCAA college football game in October 2021. The university's leader denounced actions at a protest last week.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
hide caption
Pro-Palestinian students protest outside the Department for Education on March 22 in London. The students called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and for an end to links between U.K. universities and Israel.
Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images
hide caption
CA Highway Patrol officers walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus on May 1, 2024 near a pro-Palestinian encampment. Hundreds of protesters have since been arrested on UCLA's campus.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
hide caption
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visited Columbia University on April 24 to meet with Jewish students and make remarks about concerns that the ongoing demonstrations have become antisemitic.
Alex Kent/Getty Images
hide caption
Columbia University professors demonstrate outside the Columbia campus demanding the release of students. Hundreds of people were arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses as police on May 1 extended a crackdown that included clearing out demonstrators occupying a building at Columbia University in New York.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Counterprotesters try to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on the University of California, Los Angeles campus in the early hours of Wednesday.
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption