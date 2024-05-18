Accessibility links
Campus protests over the Gaza war At college campuses across the country, Pro-Palestinian protesters are demanding an end to the war in Gaza and divestment from companies that do business with Israel.
Campus protests over the Gaza war

Basil Rodriguez was arrested linking arms outside Hamilton Hall, but said the arrest had strengthened their resolve to continue protesting. The trespassing charge Rodriguez faced was dismissed this week. Keren Carrión/NPR hide caption

Keren Carrión/NPR

Students arrested at Columbia University and the City College of New York spoke with NPR about their choice to risk legal and academic consequences.

Delegates from New York demonstrate in favor of the anti-war plank at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 28, 1968. Anonymous/AP hide caption

Anonymous/AP

There are clear similarities between 1968 and 2024, from presidential elections and anti-war protests to new Planet of the Apes movies. But historians tell NPR there are some key differences too.

Graduate students and demonstrators at the University of Texas at Austin protest the war in Gaza after walking out of commencement at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Austin. Brandon Bell/Getty Images hide caption

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

From California to North Carolina, students staged chants and walkouts over the weekend in protest of Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

Students and protesters raise peace signs in the air while listening to speakers at the encampment for Palestine on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington Quad in Seattle. Large crowds amassed ahead of a speech by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the HUB on UW's campus. Megan Farmer/KUOW hide caption

Megan Farmer/KUOW

Photojournalists at NPR member stations documented protests at college and university campuses nationwide this week.

Police face off with pro-Palestinian students after dismantling part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, early on May 2. Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

Students say they suffered broken bones, concussions and other injuries from allegedly aggressive police action breaking up pro-Palestinian protests last week.

Squares mark a lawn where tents once stood at Brown University in Providence, R.I. It's one of several schools where administrators have struck deals with student protesters. David Goldman/AP hide caption

David Goldman/AP

Northwestern, Brown, Rutgers and University of Minnesota are among the handful of schools that have reached agreements with student protesters. Here's how they did it, and what could come next.

Graduates chant in support of Palestinians during the University of Michigan's commencement ceremony at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP hide caption

Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP

Four years after COVID disrupted high school graduations, many college seniors are looking forward to their first real commencement. Student protests are forcing some to adjust their expectations.

Police take demonstrators into custody on the campus of the Art Institute of Chicago after students established a protest encampment on the grounds on May 4. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The term "outside agitator" has staying power.

Protesters seen in tents on Columbia University's campus on April 24. The school later suspended protesters who didn't leave, and called New York City police to arrest those who occupied a building on campus. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images hide caption

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Columbia cancels its main ceremony, while Emory's events will now take place in the suburbs outside its Atlanta campus. The moves come after weeks of protests against the war in Gaza.

Ammer Qudummi was arrested at a UT Austin protest on April 26, but all charges have been dropped. Michael Minasi/KUT hide caption

Michael Minasi/KUT

As campus protests against Israel's war spread to colleges across the U.S., NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with University of Texas at Austin students, on both sides, about their concerns and demands.

The University of Mississippi's school banner is waved during the pregame activities prior to the start of an NCAA college football game in October 2021. The university's leader denounced actions at a protest last week. Rogelio V. Solis/AP hide caption

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Videos of Thursday's incident at the school were shared on social media showing heated confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and a larger group of counterprotesters.

Pedro Noguera at TED@NewYork talent search. Ryan Lash/Flickr hide caption

Ryan Lash/Flickr

Pedro Noguera led anti-apartheid protests as a student at UC Berkeley. Forty years later, he offers his thoughts on the ongoing protests at the University of Southern California over the war in Gaza.

Ohio National Guard members move toward students at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, on May 4, 1970. They fired into the crowd, killing four students and injuring nine. AP hide caption

AP

On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State students, killing four and wounding nine. A former student who now teaches there reflects on that day and offers lessons for protesters now.

Pro-Palestinian students protest outside the Department for Education on March 22 in London. The students called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and for an end to links between U.K. universities and Israel. Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images hide caption

Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Students in the U.K., France and Mexico have sought to erect what many of them call "solidarity encampments," prompting a variety of responses from university authorities and local law enforcement.

CA Highway Patrol officers walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus on May 1, 2024 near a pro-Palestinian encampment. Hundreds of protesters have since been arrested on UCLA's campus. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

Mario Tama/Getty Images

College campuses nationwide are erupting with protests against Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. A consistent theme among these actions: a call for university endowment "divestment."

Students and pro-Palestinian activists face police as they gather outside of Columbia University to protest the university's stance on Israel's war in Gaza. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In an NPR interview, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he had a 'gut reaction' that outside agitators were leading Columbia anti-war protests. Students beg to differ.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visited Columbia University on April 24 to meet with Jewish students and make remarks about concerns that the ongoing demonstrations have become antisemitic. Alex Kent/Getty Images hide caption

Alex Kent/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson met with a group of Jewish students at Columbia University who say they've experienced antisemitic speech and harassment from protesters on and off campus.

Columbia University professors demonstrate outside the Columbia campus demanding the release of students. Hundreds of people were arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses as police on May 1 extended a crackdown that included clearing out demonstrators occupying a building at Columbia University in New York. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

From New York — to Illinois — to Los Angeles — encampments in support of Palestinians dot campuses across the country.

Counterprotesters try to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on the University of California, Los Angeles campus in the early hours of Wednesday. Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

Members of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups in Los Angeles clashed, with reports of fireworks and pepper spray use. Elsewhere, universities are tearing down encampments and arresting students.

