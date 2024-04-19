Accessibility links
Rwanda: 30 years after genocide NPR's All Things Considered travels to Rwanda to see how the country has changed since the brutal genocide in 1994.
Special Series

Rwanda: 30 years after genocide

A chef in Rwanda wants to create a revolution in African cuisine

Meza Malonga, a restaurant in Rwanda's capital Kigali, serves innovative Afro-fusion cuisine. Chef Dieuvel Malonga opened it in 2020, after years of working in high-end European restaurants.

A chef in Rwanda wants to create a revolution in African cuisine

Listen · 6:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1245810371/1245810372" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

30 years ago, this Rwandan woman saved a dozen neighbors from the genocide

Josephine Dusabimana's story of being a helper, though those she helped worried for her safety. A Hutu, she was nearby when soldiers burned Tuti houses — and people needed rescue.

30 years ago, this Rwandan woman saved a dozen neighbors from the genocide

Listen · 7:58
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244478706/1244509078" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Rwanda's president is lauded for transforming the country. But he's also criticized

Rwanda has experienced considerable economic growth in the 30 years since the genocide. But some critics say it's come at the cost of certain freedoms.

Rwanda's president is lauded for transforming the country. But he's also criticized

Listen · 11:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244509017/1244509018" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

The balance between tourism and conservation at a Rwandan national park

Akagera National Park in eastern Rwanda was hard hit by the violence of the country's genocide. For a time, the park floundered — but it's now flourishing.

The balance between tourism and conservation at a Rwandan national park

Listen · 4:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244174076/1244174077" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame and his daughter criticize the government

Paul Rusesabagina, whose life inspired the movie Hotel Rwanda, and his daughter, Anaise Kanimba, have been vocal critics of Rwanda's current president, Paul Kagame.

Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame and his daughter criticize the government

Listen · 8:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1243989395/1243989396" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Rwanda's youth have grown in genocide's shadow. Here are their hopes for the future

Three Rwandans under the age of 25 — Ornella Ineza, Kelvin Rwihimba, and Crispin Iradukunda — reflect on what it's like to grow up in a country that's been shaped by a genocide.

Rwanda's youth have grown in genocide's shadow. Here are their hopes for the future

Listen · 5:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1243752592/1243752593" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Remembrance and reconciliation, 30 years after the Rwandan genocide began

It's been 30 years since the Rwandan genocide began in 1994. In some places today, survivors of the genocide live side-by-side with perpetrators, so-called reconciliation villages.

Remembrance and reconciliation, 30 years after the Rwandan genocide began

Listen · 10:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1243366143/1243511436" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

30 years on, legacy of genocide haunts Rwandans

Decades after a genocide that killed nearly 1 million Rwandans, NPR visits a church that was the site of a massacre where 7,000 people were killed, and talk to one man who perpetrated crimes there.

30 years on, legacy of genocide haunts Rwandans

Listen · 7:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1243320711/1243320712" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Violence in eastern Congo has displaced millions of people. Some end up at this camp

The Nkamira Transit Camp is home to more than 6,000 refugees fleeing violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The decades-long conflict is a legacy of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Violence in eastern Congo has displaced millions of people. Some end up at this camp

Listen · 5:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1242104124/1242104125" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Browse archive or search npr.org