Accessibility links
UAW Goes South The United Auto Workers union is now spending millions in a bid to win the South, where workers have long rejected unions after recaptured its fire in the north and
Special Series

UAW Goes South

How a stretch of I-20 through Alabama tells the story of American workers

Over the past several years, Alabama workers have found themselves at the center of three high-profile labor disputes in three industries. Antwon McGhee (left) has worked as a coal miner for 17 years. Isaiah Thomas formerly worked at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer. Moesha Chandler works in assembly at Mercedes-Benz in Vance. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

How a stretch of I-20 through Alabama tells the story of American workers

In recent years, Alabama workers have found themselves at the center of three high-profile labor campaigns in three industries. How those have unfolded tells us a lot about labor in America today.

How a stretch of I-20 through Alabama tells the story of American workers

Listen · 8:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1247879607/1248202733" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Seeking to defy history, the UAW is coming closer to unionizing in the South

Jeremy Kimbrell has worked at the Mercedes plant in Vance, Ala., since 1999. Having been involved in several failed union drives, he says this latest one feels different. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Seeking to defy history, the UAW is coming closer to unionizing in the South

Autoworkers at Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., will vote in mid-April on whether to join the United Auto Workers union. Mercedes workers in Tuscaloosa County, Ala., will soon follow.

Seeking to defy history, the UAW is coming closer to unionizing in the South

Listen · 3:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1242143873/1243177855" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Volkswagen workers vote yes to unionizing, igniting UAW's push to organize the South

Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga, Tenn., celebrate as results from the union election at the auto plant come in on April 19, 2024. The final tally was 2,628 votes in favor of unionizing and 985 against. Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom hide caption

toggle caption
Stephan Bisaha/Gulf States Newsroom

Volkswagen workers vote yes to unionizing, igniting UAW's push to organize the South

Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga, Tenn., voted overwhelmingly to unionize with the UAW, setting a new trajectory for labor unions in the American South.

Why this vote at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant is historic for the South

Some 4,300 hourly workers at this Volkswagen automobile assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., are voting this week on whether to join the United Auto Workers union. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Why this vote at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant is historic for the South

Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga, Tenn., are voting this week on whether to join the United Auto Workers union. Two previous attempts to unionize the plant failed. Ballots will be counted on Friday.

Why this vote at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant is historic for the South

Listen · 3:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244279860/1245367037" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Auto workers in Alabama are voting on joining a union. Here's what you need to know

A giant Mercedes-Benz logo towers over the tree line at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance, Ala., on June 7, 2017. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Auto workers in Alabama are voting on joining a union. Here's what you need to know

Workers at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama start voting this week on whether to join the United Auto Workers union. Last month, Volkswagen workers in Tennessee voted overwhelmingly to unionize.

Auto workers in Alabama are voting on joining a union. Here's what you need to know

Listen · 2:23
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250200307/1250855255" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Browse archive or search npr.org