Fresh Air Weekend Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday. It highlights the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends.
Fresh Air Weekend: Joe Biden's last campaign; Coming out as trans at age 67

President Biden speaks during a meeting in the White House's state dining room on March 5, 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Fresh Air

New Yorker writer Evan Osnos explains how Biden's campaign strategy has changed from four years ago. Maureen Corrigan reviews Grief is for People. Lucy Santos' new memoir is I Heard Her Call My Name.

Fresh Air weekend: 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve; The science of memory

Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve confer on the set of Dune: Part Two. Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures hide caption

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

Fresh Air

Villeneuve remembers storyboarding Dune as a child. Ken Tucker reviews's Mary Timony's Untame the Tiger. Neuroscientist Charan Ranganath reflects on when forgetting is normal, and when it's worrisome.

Fresh Air Weekend: Mark Ruffalo; Jeffrey Wright

Actor Mark Ruffalo poses during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Fresh Air

Ruffalo says he had "a blast" making Poor Things. Maureen Corrigan reviews The Kamogawa Food Detectives. Wright says he searches for "strange humanness" in roles — including in American Fiction.

Fresh Air Weekend: Molly Ringwald; Busy Philipps

"I love being a mom, but I want to play somebody who pushes the story along," says actor Molly Ringwald. She plays Joanne Carson, ex-wife of Johnny Carson, in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Shervin Lainez hide caption

Shervin Lainez

Fresh Air

Ringwald breaks free from "mom purgatory" in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. John Powers reviews Perfect Days. From Freaks and Geeks to Mean Girls, Busy Philipps gives voice to teen concerns.

Fresh Air Weekend: Michele Norris; Revisiting the early days of the AIDS crisis

Michele Norris' new book is Our Hidden Conversations. Eli Turner/Simon & Schuster hide caption

Eli Turner/Simon & Schuster

Fresh Air

Norris asked people to share their thoughts on race in six words. Her book is Our Hidden Conversations. Kai Wright's "Blindspot" podcast offers a roadmap of social inequities during the AIDS crisis.

Fresh Air Weekend: Emma Stone; Margaret Mead's influence on the psychedelic era

Emma Stone has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Bella in Poor Things. Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures hide caption

Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures

Fresh Air

Poor Things actor Emma Stone discusses her struggle with anxiety. David Bianculli reviews Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. Historian Benjamin Breen writes about Mead's early research into psychedelics.

Fresh Air Weekend: Tracee Ellis Ross; Racism in medicine

Tracee Ellis Ross, shown here in Los Angeles in June 2022, plays a doctor in American Fiction. The film is up for five Academy Awards, including best picture. Amy Sussman/Getty Images hide caption

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fresh Air

Ross co-stars in the new film American Fiction. Maureen Corrigan reviews Kaveh Akbar's debut novel Martyr! Following in her mom's footsteps, Dr. Uché Blackstock fights to make medicine more inclusive.

Fresh Air Weekend: Ava DuVernay on 'Origin'; Understanding social media algorithms

Ava DuVernay describes her new movie Origin, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson's book Caste, as "a film about a woman in pursuit of an idea." Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum hide caption

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum

Fresh Air

DuVernay's new film illuminates America's racial caste system. Filterworld author Kyle Chayka examines the algorithms that dictate what we watch, read and listen to.

Fresh Air Weekend: Sterling K. Brown; Paul Giamatti

Sterling K. Brown, shown here in January 2020, stars in the new film American Fiction. Amy Sussman/Getty Images hide caption

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fresh Air

American Fiction actor Sterling K. Brown recommends taking it "moment to moment," on screen and in life. Giamatti's own high school years came in handy in The Holdovers.

Fresh Air Weekend: Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin on 'Maestro'; Rose Previte

Bradley Cooper plays composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Jason McDonald/Netflix hide caption

Jason McDonald/Netflix

Fresh Air

For his new biopic, Cooper worked with composer Nézet-Séguin to get into the rhythm of Leonard Bernstein. Restaurateur Previte shares recipes she learned from women around the world in Maydān.

Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Taraji P. Henson; Pianist Brad Mehldau

Taraji P. Henson plays singer Shug Avery in the new film The Color Purple. Warner Bros. hide caption

Warner Bros.

Fresh Air

Henson stars as jazz singer Shug Avery in a new version of The Color Purple, which she hopes will offer audiences hope and healing. Mehldau shares his love of The Beatles on Your Mother Should Know.

Fresh Air weekend: David Byrne's Christmas playlist; Nicolas Cage
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jackie Lay/NPR

Fresh Air

Whether you're merry or miserable, Byrne's holiday playlist will resonate. In Dream Scenario, Cage plays a college professor appears as a bystander in the dreams of both friends and strangers.

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Rustin' star Colman Domingo; Cord Jefferson on 'American Fiction'

"The realities of my life are a lot of the things that I put into the film," Cord Jefferson says of American Fiction. Claire Folger/Orion Releasing LLC hide caption

Claire Folger/Orion Releasing LLC

Fresh Air

Domingo plays civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in a new biopic. Maureen Corrigan presents the best books of 2023. Jefferson explores what it means to be Black "enough" in a new film.

Fresh Air Weekend: Liz Cheney; Longtime 'Fresh Air' contributor Dave Davies

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, delivers remarks during a hearing on Oct. 13, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fresh Air

Cheney, focused on stopping Trump, hasn't ruled out 3rd-party presidential run. Her memoir is Oath and Honor. After 22 years with the show, Davies is cutting back on his workload.

Fresh Air Weekend: Understanding AI's biases; UFOs and conspiracy theories

Joy Buolamwini is the founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, an organization that raises awareness about the implications of AI. Her research was also featured in the Netflix documentary Coded Bias. Naima Green/Penguin Random House hide caption

Naima Green/Penguin Random House

Fresh Air

Unmasking AI author Joy Buolamwini explains the biases of facial recognition technology. Justin Chang reviews The Boy and the Heron. Garrett Graff links Roswell, N.M., to modern conspiracy theories.

Fresh Air Weekend: The EarRegulars; Playwright Larissa FastHorse

Playwright Larissa FastHorse is a 2020 MacArthur Fellow and co-founder of Indigenous Direction, a consulting firm for Indigenous arts and audiences. John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation hide caption

John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Fresh Air

Jazz band the EarRegulars stop in for live music and conversation. David Bianculli reviews Season 5 of Fargo. FastHorse discussses The Thanksgiving Play and the "wild mess" of the holiday.

Fresh Air Weekend: The future of Fox News; Sofia Coppola on Priscilla Presley

Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny and Sofia Coppola on the set of Priscilla. A24 hide caption

A24

Fresh Air

Network of Lies, author Brian Stelter describes behind-the-scenes turmoil at Fox News. Justin Chang reviews May December. Coppola imagines Priscilla's teen years, living at Graceland with Elvis.

Fresh Air Weekend: Barbra Streisand; The Roots co-founder Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter

Barbra Streisand, photographed in 1965. Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images hide caption

Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images

Fresh Air

Streisand looks back on her life and career in show business in the new memoir, My Name Is Barbra. Trotter reflects on growing up in Philly, his friendship with Questlove and his life in music.

Fresh Air Weekend: David Byrne; Facial recognition technology

"I really enjoy writing the songs and performing and the other things that we do," David Byrne says of his work in Talking Heads. Jordan Cronenweth/Courtesy of A24 hide caption

Jordan Cronenweth/Courtesy of A24

Fresh Air

Byrne says Talking Heads was about making emotional sense — not literal sense. New York Times reporter Kashmir Hill says Clearview AI has a database of billions of photos scraped from the internet.

Fresh Air Weekend: Filmmaker Werner Herzog; Actor Greta Lee

Werner Herzog describes his dramatic narration in films as a "stylized voice." At home with his wife, he says, "I am a mild-mannered, fluffy husband." Lena Herzog hide caption

Lena Herzog

Fresh Air

Herzog reflects on the curiosity that's fueled his career in his new memoir. Ken Tucker reviews the new album by the Rolling Stones. Past Lives star Lee says she identified with Val Kilmer as a kid.

Fresh Air Weekend: Jada Pinkett Smith; Keegan-Michael Key

Jada Pinkett Smith is an actor, singer-songwriter, talk show host and producer. Her new memoir is called Worthy. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Fresh Air

In a new memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith writes about her marriage to Will Smith and her life in Hollywood. Maureen Corrigan reviews Blackouts, by Justin Torres. Key breaks down how he sets up a joke.

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Persian Version' filmmaker; Electronic music producer TOKiMONSTA

Maryam Keshavarz was banned from returning to Iran in 2011 after the release of her first feature, Circumstance. Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie hide caption

Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Fresh Air

Banned in Iran, Maryam Keshavarz finds inspiration in her mother. Ken Tucker reviews a box set of Joni Mitchell music. Brain surgery left TOKiMONSTA temporarily unable to understand music.

