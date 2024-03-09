Fresh Air Weekend
Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday. It highlights the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends.
President Biden speaks during a meeting in the White House's state dining room on March 5, 2024.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Fresh Air Weekend: Joe Biden's last campaign; Coming out as trans at age 67
Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve confer on the set of
Dune: Part Two.
Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures
Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures
Fresh Air weekend: 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve; The science of memory
Actor Mark Ruffalo poses during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2024.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Fresh Air Weekend: Mark Ruffalo; Jeffrey Wright
"I love being a mom, but I want to play somebody who pushes the story along," says actor Molly Ringwald. She plays Joanne Carson, ex-wife of Johnny Carson, in
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.
Shervin Lainez
Shervin Lainez
Fresh Air Weekend: Molly Ringwald; Busy Philipps
Michele Norris' new book is
Our Hidden Conversations.
Eli Turner/Simon & Schuster
Eli Turner/Simon & Schuster
Fresh Air Weekend: Michele Norris; Revisiting the early days of the AIDS crisis
Emma Stone has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Bella in
Poor Things.
Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures
Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures
Fresh Air Weekend: Emma Stone; Margaret Mead's influence on the psychedelic era
Tracee Ellis Ross, shown here in Los Angeles in June 2022, plays a doctor in
American Fiction. The film is up for five Academy Awards, including best picture.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Fresh Air Weekend: Tracee Ellis Ross; Racism in medicine
Ava DuVernay describes her new movie
Origin, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson's book Caste, as "a film about a woman in pursuit of an idea."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum
Fresh Air Weekend: Ava DuVernay on 'Origin'; Understanding social media algorithms
Sterling K. Brown, shown here in January 2020, stars in the new film
American Fiction.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Fresh Air Weekend: Sterling K. Brown; Paul Giamatti
Bradley Cooper plays composer Leonard Bernstein in
Maestro.
Jason McDonald/Netflix
Jason McDonald/Netflix
Fresh Air Weekend: Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin on 'Maestro'; Rose Previte
Taraji P. Henson plays singer Shug Avery in the new film
The Color Purple.
Warner Bros.
Warner Bros.
Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Taraji P. Henson; Pianist Brad Mehldau
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jackie Lay/NPR
Fresh Air weekend: David Byrne's Christmas playlist; Nicolas Cage
"The realities of my life are a lot of the things that I put into the film," Cord Jefferson says of
American Fiction.
Claire Folger/Orion Releasing LLC
Claire Folger/Orion Releasing LLC
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Rustin' star Colman Domingo; Cord Jefferson on 'American Fiction'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, delivers remarks during a hearing on Oct. 13, 2022.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Fresh Air Weekend: Liz Cheney; Longtime 'Fresh Air' contributor Dave Davies
Joy Buolamwini is the founder of the
Algorithmic Justice League, an organization that raises awareness about the implications of AI. Her research was also featured in the Netflix documentary Coded Bias.
Naima Green/Penguin Random House
Naima Green/Penguin Random House
Fresh Air Weekend: Understanding AI's biases; UFOs and conspiracy theories
Playwright Larissa FastHorse is a 2020 MacArthur Fellow and co-founder of
Indigenous Direction, a consulting firm for Indigenous arts and audiences.
John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Fresh Air Weekend: The EarRegulars; Playwright Larissa FastHorse
Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny and Sofia Coppola on the set of
Priscilla.
A24
A24
Fresh Air Weekend: The future of Fox News; Sofia Coppola on Priscilla Presley
Barbra Streisand, photographed in 1965.
Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images
Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images
Fresh Air Weekend: Barbra Streisand; The Roots co-founder Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter
"I really enjoy writing the songs and performing and the other things that we do," David Byrne says of his work in Talking Heads.
Jordan Cronenweth/Courtesy of A24
Jordan Cronenweth/Courtesy of A24
Fresh Air Weekend: David Byrne; Facial recognition technology
Werner Herzog describes his dramatic narration in films as a "stylized voice." At home with his wife, he says, "I am a mild-mannered, fluffy husband."
Lena Herzog
Lena Herzog
Fresh Air Weekend: Filmmaker Werner Herzog; Actor Greta Lee
Jada Pinkett Smith is an actor, singer-songwriter, talk show host and producer. Her new memoir is called
Worthy.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Fresh Air Weekend: Jada Pinkett Smith; Keegan-Michael Key
Maryam Keshavarz was banned from returning to Iran in 2011 after the release of her first feature,
Circumstance.
Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie
Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Persian Version' filmmaker; Electronic music producer TOKiMONSTA
