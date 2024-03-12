Health Reporting in the States

Accessibility links
There's a new prescription pill for postpartum depression. How will coverage work?

Miriam McDonald spends time with her 4-year-old son, Nico. McDonald struggled to get care for postpartum depression at Kaiser Permanente, an experience that would eventually lead to significant policy changes by the health care provider. Keith McDonald hide caption

Keith McDonald

Shots - Health News

KQED

A prescription pill to treat postpartum depression hit the market in December, but most insurers do not yet have a policy on how patients can access it or when they will pay for it.

To stop fentanyl deaths in Philly, knocking on doors and handing out overdose kits

North Philadelphia resident Katherine Camacho expressed interest in becoming a "trusted messenger" with the opioid crisis outreach team when a canvasser approached her at her home. Kimberly Paynter/WHYY hide caption

Kimberly Paynter/WHYY

Shots - Health News

WHYY

In Philadelphia, canvassers are going door-to-door to warn some residents of the overdose rates in their neighborhood, and handing out Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and information on resources.

After his wife died, he joined nurses to push for new staffing rules in hospitals

Tim Lillard at the home he and his late wife, Ann Picha-Lillard, shared in suburban southeast Michigan. Since her death in 2022, Lillard has made it his mission to pass the Safe Patient Care Act, which would create mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios in Michigan hospitals. Beth Weiler/Michigan Public hide caption

Beth Weiler/Michigan Public

Shots - Health News

Michigan Public

Nurses have been telling lawmakers that hospital understaffing is putting patient lives at risk. They want Michigan to follow California and Oregon and institute mandatory staffing ratios.

More kids are dying of drug overdoses. Could pediatricians do more to help?

As part of his pediatric practice, Dr. Safdar Medina treats opioid use disorder. During a recent appointment at a clinic in Uxbridge, Mass., Medina switched a teenage patient's buprenorphine prescription to an injectable form and checked in about his school and social life. Martha Bebinger/WBUR hide caption

Martha Bebinger/WBUR

Shots - Health News

WBUR

The surge in overdose deaths among teens is opening a new path to treatment: pediatricians. A doctor in Massachusetts shows how it works with a 17-year-old patient.

Shots can be scary and painful for kids. One doctor has a plan to end needle phobia

Dr. Stefan Friedrichsdorf demonstrates one of the distraction techniques he uses for children receiving shots at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco on Dec. 18. Beth LaBerge/KQED hide caption

Beth LaBerge/KQED

Shots - Health News

KQED

Research suggests the biggest source of pain for children in the health care system is needles. One California doctor says the fear of needles is a serious problem, but proposes some simple solutions.

For Chicago's new migrants, informal support groups help ease the pain and trauma

Jorge Rubiano outside a temporary migrant shelter where he stayed after arriving in Chicago last summer from Colombia. Manuel Martinez/WBEZ hide caption

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Shots - Health News

WBEZ

Thousands of new migrants arriving in Chicago fled difficult situations or endured dangerous journeys. Informal support groups can provide some mental health care to ease their trauma and distress.

Health advocates criticize New Mexico governor for increasing juvenile detention

Joslyn Herrera helps clients struggling with addiction find services at the Santa Fe Recovery Center. Herrera spent her teenage years struggling with opioid addiction, and says her many stints in juvenile detention did nothing to help her recovery. Megan Myscofski/KUNM hide caption

Megan Myscofski/KUNM

Shots - Health News

KUNM

The New Mexico governor alarmed youth advocates by pulling back on a program that helped some teens avoid juvenile detention. She says detention can help with their addictions, but experts disagree.

It keeps people with schizophrenia in school and on the job. Why won't insurance pay?

Every year, an estimated 100,000 young adults or adolescents in the U.S. experience a psychotic episode. Only 10-20% of them gain access to the holistic treatment approach recommended by the National Institute of Mental Health as the gold standard of care for early psychosis, due to lack of space or because insurance won't cover it. Illustration by Anna Vignet/KQED hide caption

Illustration by Anna Vignet/KQED

Shots - Health News

KQED

A new approach to schizophrenia involves managing early psychosis symptoms and keeping young people in school or jobs. The treatment is effective, but private insurance plans don't usually cover it.

Doctors are pushing Hollywood for more realistic depictions of death and dying on TV

Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider (right) interviews comedian Tig Notaro about drawing humor from her breast cancer diagnosis. Ungerleider is the founder of End Well, a nonprofit focused on shifting the American conversation around death. Their discussion took place in November at End Well's 2023 conference held in Los Angeles. Britney Landreth for End Well hide caption

Britney Landreth for End Well

Shots - Health News

KQED

Clinicians who work with people at the end of life say the most common television depictions of death aren't representative of what happens in the real world. They want to flip the script.

More patients are losing their doctors – and their trust in the primary care system

Unionized workers picket outside the Providence Community Health Centers on Oct. 12, 2023. Lynn Arditi/The Public's Radio hide caption

Lynn Arditi/The Public's Radio

Shots - Health News

The Public's Radio

In Rhode Island, safety-net clinics are under new pressures as clinicians retire or burn out. Patients report that it's harder to find care, and they're losing connections to familiar doctors.

A New Orleans neighborhood confronts the racist legacy of a toxic stretch of highway

Graduate student researcher Jacquelynn Mornay, with the LSU School of Public Health, shows a noise reading taken beneath the Claiborne Expressway on July 18, 2023, in New Orleans. The decibel levels are similar to that of a motorcycle engine and could cause permanent hearing damage after prolonged exposure. Drew Hawkins/Gulf States Newsroom hide caption

Drew Hawkins/Gulf States Newsroom

Shots - Health News

WWNO

There's a new federal fund to address highways that cut through minority and low-income neighborhoods, like New Orleans' Claiborne Expressway. But should the noisy highway be upgraded, or moved away?

California expands insurance access for teens seeking therapy on their own

Esther Lau testifies on June 20 before the California Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo's bill allowing teens with Medi-Cal coverage to seek therapy without parental approval. Senate of the State of California hide caption

Senate of the State of California

Shots - Health News

KQED

A new California law will allow low-income teens on Medicaid to get therapy without parental approval. That's already allowed for teens on private insurance. But the change aroused opposition.

Muppets from Sesame Workshop help explain opioid addiction to young children

Karli (left) and Elmo (right) appear in Season 51 of Sesame Street. In separate videos and stories available for free online, Karli, Elmo and supportive adult characters discuss how Karli's mother is in recovery for an unspecified addiction. Sesame Workshop hide caption

Sesame Workshop

Shots - Health News

WYPR

The educational nonprofit behind Sesame Street has created videos and stories for caregivers or therapists to share with kids 6 and under, to help explain addiction or why parents need treatment.

For kids in crisis, it's getting harder to find long-term residential treatment

Intermountain Residential in Helena, Montana, is one a handful of programs in the U.S. providing long-term behavioral health treatment for kids younger than 10. Administrators recently announced that staffing shortages are forcing them to downsize from 32 beds to 8, and the facility might have to close entirely. Shaylee Ragar/Montana Public Radio hide caption

Shaylee Ragar/Montana Public Radio

Shots - Health News

Montana Public Radio

A Montana treatment center is one of two places in the U.S. offering long-term residential behavioral treatment for kids as young as 4. Now, administrators say it might have to close.

Cities know the way police respond to mental crisis calls needs to change. But how?

A social worker prepares to roll out with an officer at Denver Police District 5 on December 21, 2017. Denver has been a model for other cities, including Philadelphia, trying to create new ways to respond to emergency calls involving mental illnesses or drug addictions. AAron Ontiveroz/AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images hide caption

AAron Ontiveroz/AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

Shots - Health News

KFF Health News

About 1 in 5 people killed by police since 2015 were having a mental health crisis. Like other cities, Philadelphia is trying a new approach: sending along social workers to respond to those calls.

In Michigan, #RestoreRoe abortion rights movement hits its limit in the legislature

A #RestoreRoe rally outside Michigan's capitol in Lansing in Sept. 2022. Voters overwhelmingly approved enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution later that year. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Shots - Health News

Michigan Public

Last year, Michigan voters put the right to abortion in the state constitution. This year, the state legislature kept a 24-hour waiting period and said Medicaid can't pay for the procedure.

A new RSV shot could help protect babies this winter — if they can get it in time

Emily Bendt cradles her two-week-old infant, Willow, at her home near Portland, OR in early October 2023. Bendt, a pediatric nurse, closely followed the recent approval of the RSV monoclonal antibody Nirsevimab but has been unable to find it for her daughter. Amelia Templeton/OPB hide caption

Amelia Templeton/OPB

Shots - Health News

OPB

Hospitals were overwhelmed last winter by a surge in pediatric cases of RSV. Now a new monoclonal antibody shot could help, but price and supply issues are causing delays in getting it to infants.

As winter nears, some parents are still searching for the new pediatric COVID shot

A pediatric dosage of the new Moderna COVID vaccine, after a long-awaited shipment finally arrived at the office of Southern Orange County Pediatric Associates. The date the vaccine arrived, Oct. 11, is marked on the box. Eric Ball hide caption

Eric Ball

Shots - Health News

LAist 89.3

In LA and elsewhere, some parents are having trouble finding the new pediatric COVID shot, especially for those under 5. Not all pediatricians or pharmacies have it, even if vaccines.gov says they do.

Michigan Democrats want to ease access to abortion. But one Democrat is saying no

At a signing ceremony in April, Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, officially repealed the state's 1931 abortion ban. The old statute was unenforceable after voters enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution last November. Now Whitmer is backing more bills to repeal abortion regulations involving paperwork and payment, but one Democratic lawmaker could jeopardize the vote. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio hide caption

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Shots - Health News

Michigan Public

Michigan Democrats want to pass new bills to remove abortion obstacles like a 24-hour waiting period, and a ban on Medicaid reimbursement. But one Democrat doesn't agree — and they need her vote.

Montana inmates with mental illness languish in jail awaiting treatment before trial

An unidentified woman lies under a blanket in a cell in the Flathead County Detention Center in Kalispell, Montana. She has been held there for nearly a year after being found mentally unfit to stand trial on burglary charges, according to a jail official. Aaron Bolton/Montana Public Radio hide caption

Aaron Bolton/Montana Public Radio

Shots - Health News

Montana Public Radio

A long waiting list at Montana's only state-run psychiatric hospital has left inmates untreated and stuck in county jails. To fix it, health officials want changes to involuntary commitment laws.

To prevent gun violence, these peacemakers start with the basics

Peacemakers have a debrief before concluding their work for the day at the Lincoln Fields apartments complex in Miami, Fla. Lamont Nanton (second from left) is the group's manager and Shameka Pierce (third from left) works with the group. Verónica Zaragovia/WLRN hide caption

Verónica Zaragovia/WLRN

Shots - Health News

WLRN

For South Florida's Peacemakers, stopping the shootings begins with helping people with daily needs — from diapers and groceries to medical care.

Federal shutdown could disrupt patient care at safety-net clinics across U.S.

Medical assistant Lakeisha Pratt (left,) and receptionist David Bowers prepare for a busy day at North Side Christian Health Center, a safety-net health center in Pittsburgh. Even a temporary government shutdown could disrupt funding and force the clinic to cut back. Sarah Boden / WESA hide caption

Sarah Boden / WESA

Shots - Health News

WESA

A network of almost 1,400 federally-funded health clinics form an essential safety net for patients who have nowhere else to go. But even a temporary government shutdown could force cutbacks in care.

