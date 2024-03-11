Accessibility links
Tiny Desk Intimate concerts, recorded live at NPR Music headquarters.

Tiny DeskTiny Desk

Intimate concerts, recorded live at NPR Music headquarters
Squirrel Flower: Tiny Desk Concert

Squirrel Flower performs a Tiny Desk concert Feb. 19, 2024, at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. Michael Zamora/NPR/Photo: Michael Zamora/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Michael Zamora/NPR/Photo: Michael Zamora/NPR

Squirrel Flower

The Chicago-based indie rocker plays stripped back versions of her thundering rock songs.

Wednesday: Tiny Desk Concert

Wednesday performs a Tiny Desk concert. Michael Zamora/NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Michael Zamora/NPR/NPR

Wednesday

"I learned how to play guitar watching Tiny Desk concerts," lead singer Karly Hartzman says. The Asheville rock band translates its noisy, country-influenced sound to a quieter setting.

Butcher Brown: Tiny Desk

Butcher Brown performs a Tiny Desk concert. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Butcher Brown

The Richmond, Va. band brings its signature hot and funky "solar music" to the Desk.

Kelela: Tiny Desk Concert

Kelela performs a Tiny Desk concert. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Kelela

The artist brings a distinctive, creative vision to her Tiny Desk performance.

Jeezy: Tiny Desk Concert

Jessy performs in the Tiny Desk on Feb. 6, 2024 at the NPR headquaters in Washington D.C.. Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR

Jeezy

The Atlanta superstar focuses on the early chapters of his career in his Tiny Desk.

Irreversible Entanglements: Tiny Desk Concert

Irreversible Entanglements perform a Tiny Desk concert. Photo: Estefania Mitre/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Photo: Estefania Mitre/NPR

Irreversible Entanglements

The free jazz band with a punk ethos runs through six songs without breaks.

Cinder Well: Tiny Desk

Cinder Well performs a Tiny Desk concert. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Cinder Well

The California-raised, Ireland-based songwriter performs a set of folk songs that wind around the passage of time.

Tinashe: Tiny Desk Concert

Tinashe performs a Tiny Desk concert. Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR

Tinashe

Tinashe's Tiny Desk performance proves her artistry has never been one-dimensional.

Berhana: Tiny Desk Concert

Berhana performs a Tiny Desk concert. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Berhana

The Atlanta singer pays homage to his roots with Ethiopian jazz pianist Kibrom Birhane and members of the Ethio Cali band.

Carrtoons: Tiny Desk Concert

Carrtoons performs a Tiny Desk concert. Estefania Mitre/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Estefania Mitre/NPR

Carrtoons

Ben Carr, who performs as Carrtoons, keeps the producer-led Tiny Desk tradition alive in this set.

Joshua Redman: Tiny Desk Concert

Joshua Redman performs a Tiny Desk concert. Estefania Mitre/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Estefania Mitre/NPR

Joshua Redman

Joshua Redman illustrates why he is one of today's best saxophonists.

Timo Andres: Tiny Desk Concert

Timo Andres performs a Tiny Desk concert. Elizabeth Gillis/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Elizabeth Gillis/NPR

Timo Andres

To mark Philip Glass' 87th birthday, the astute pianist Timo Andres stops by to play a contrasting pair of the composer's popular etudes.

Katie Von Schleicher: Tiny Desk Concert

Katie Von Schleicher performs a Tiny Desk concert. Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR

Katie Von Schleicher

With an eight-piece band, the singer-songwriter brings her wry charm to the Tiny Desk.

Thee Sacred Souls: Tiny Desk Concert

Thee Sacred Souls perform a Tiny Desk concert. Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR

Thee Sacred Souls

The San Diego-based trio made its mark at the Tiny Desk with satin vocals and vintage melodies.

BLK ODYSSY: Tiny Desk Concert

BLK ODYSSY performs at Tiny Desk concert. Estefania Mitre/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Estefania Mitre/NPR

BLK ODYSSY

An 18-minute flex that proves the artist is the modern personification of funk.

Hania Rani: Tiny Desk Concert

Hania Rani performs a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C. Elizabeth Gillis/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Elizabeth Gillis/NPR

Hania Rani

The Polish pianist and composer blurs the lines of ambient, classical and house in this performance.

The Japanese House: Tiny Desk Concert

The Japanese House performs a Tiny Desk concert. Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR

The Japanese House

The U.K. singer-songwriter recasts four of her electro-pop songs in fresh arrangements.

yMusic: Tiny Desk Concert

yMusic performs at the Tiny Desk at NPR's HQ in Washington, DC on Nov. 11, 2023. (Catie Dull/NPR) Catie Dull/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Catie Dull/NPR

yMusic

The band's unique sound, driven by its peculiar blend of trumpet, winds and strings, seems like a compelling soundtrack for an age when music genres are becoming increasingly arbitrary.

The Good Ones: Tiny Desk Concert

The Good Ones perform a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C. Photo: Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Photo: Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR

The Good Ones

The Rwandan group's determination to spread its musical message is an inspiration.

Kevin Kaarl: Tiny Desk Concert

Kevin Kaarl performs a Tiny Desk concert. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Kevin Kaarl

The Chihuahuan artist transfigures traditional Sinaloan instrumentation into folky new styles.

Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East: Tiny Desk Concert

Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East performs at NPR Music in Washington, D.C. Elizabeth Gillis/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Elizabeth Gillis/NPR

Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East

Sunny Jain's music promotes the idea of not just crossing boundaries but obliterating them all together.

Sweeney Todd: Tiny Desk Concert

The cast of Sweeney Todd perform a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C. Photo: Grace Widyatmadja/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Photo: Grace Widyatmadja/NPR

Sweeney Todd

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford lead the Broadway cast, complete with Tiny Desk-sized orchestrations by Stephen Sondhiem's longtime collaborator, Jonathan Tunick.

Louis Cato: Tiny Desk Concert

Louis Cato performs a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Louis Cato

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader believes that live music builds community. At the Tiny Desk, Cato captivates.

Browse archive or search npr.org