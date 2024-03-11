toggle caption
Michael Zamora/NPR/Photo: Michael Zamora/NPR
Squirrel Flower performs a Tiny Desk concert Feb. 19, 2024, at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The Chicago-based indie rocker plays stripped back versions of her thundering rock songs.
Wednesday performs a Tiny Desk concert.
"I learned how to play guitar watching Tiny Desk concerts," lead singer Karly Hartzman says. The Asheville rock band translates its noisy, country-influenced sound to a quieter setting.
Butcher Brown performs a Tiny Desk concert.
The Richmond, Va. band brings its signature hot and funky "solar music" to the Desk.
Kelela performs a Tiny Desk concert.
The artist brings a distinctive, creative vision to her Tiny Desk performance.
Jessy performs in the Tiny Desk on Feb. 6, 2024 at the NPR headquaters in Washington D.C..
The Atlanta superstar focuses on the early chapters of his career in his Tiny Desk.
Irreversible Entanglements perform a Tiny Desk concert.
The free jazz band with a punk ethos runs through six songs without breaks.
Cinder Well performs a Tiny Desk concert.
The California-raised, Ireland-based songwriter performs a set of folk songs that wind around the passage of time.
Tinashe performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Tinashe's Tiny Desk performance proves her artistry has never been one-dimensional.
Berhana performs a Tiny Desk concert.
The Atlanta singer pays homage to his roots with Ethiopian jazz pianist Kibrom Birhane and members of the Ethio Cali band.
Carrtoons performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Ben Carr, who performs as Carrtoons, keeps the producer-led Tiny Desk tradition alive in this set.
Joshua Redman performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Joshua Redman illustrates why he is one of today's best saxophonists.
Timo Andres performs a Tiny Desk concert.
To mark Philip Glass' 87th birthday, the astute pianist Timo Andres stops by to play a contrasting pair of the composer's popular etudes.
Katie Von Schleicher performs a Tiny Desk concert.
With an eight-piece band, the singer-songwriter brings her wry charm to the Tiny Desk.
Thee Sacred Souls perform a Tiny Desk concert.
The San Diego-based trio made its mark at the Tiny Desk with satin vocals and vintage melodies.
BLK ODYSSY performs at Tiny Desk concert.
An 18-minute flex that proves the artist is the modern personification of funk.
Hania Rani performs a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C.
The Polish pianist and composer blurs the lines of ambient, classical and house in this performance.
The Japanese House performs a Tiny Desk concert.
The U.K. singer-songwriter recasts four of her electro-pop songs in fresh arrangements.
yMusic performs at the Tiny Desk at NPR's HQ in Washington, DC on Nov. 11, 2023. (Catie Dull/NPR)
The band's unique sound, driven by its peculiar blend of trumpet, winds and strings, seems like a compelling soundtrack for an age when music genres are becoming increasingly arbitrary.
The Good Ones perform a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C.
The Rwandan group's determination to spread its musical message is an inspiration.
Kevin Kaarl performs a Tiny Desk concert.
The Chihuahuan artist transfigures traditional Sinaloan instrumentation into folky new styles.
Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East performs at NPR Music in Washington, D.C.
Sunny Jain's music promotes the idea of not just crossing boundaries but obliterating them all together.
The cast of Sweeney Todd perform a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C.
Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford lead the Broadway cast, complete with Tiny Desk-sized orchestrations by Stephen Sondhiem's longtime collaborator, Jonathan Tunick.
Louis Cato performs a Tiny Desk concert at NPR Music in Washington, D.C.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader believes that live music builds community. At the Tiny Desk, Cato captivates.