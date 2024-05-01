motion to vacate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says she will call up a vote to try to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sometime next week. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Politics Majorie Taylor Greene is planning a vote next week to oust Speaker Johnson May 1, 2024 • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says she will follow through on her threat to hold a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson sometime next week, despite signs that her effort will fail.