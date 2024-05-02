Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Throughline The 4th Amendment: Search and Seizure May 2, 2024 • The Fourth Amendment is the part of the Bill of Rights that prohibits "unreasonable searches and seizures." But — what's unreasonable? That question has fueled a century's worth of court rulings that have dramatically expanded the power of individual police officers in the U.S. Today on the show, how an amendment that was supposed to limit government power has ended up enabling it. The 4th Amendment: Search and Seizure Listen · 48:50 48:50 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908764/1248580146" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript