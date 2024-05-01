United Methodist, LGBTQ clergy, same-sex marriage

Angie Cox, left, and Joelle Henneman hug after an approval vote at the United Methodist Church General Conference that repealed their church's longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings. Chris Carlson/AP hide caption toggle caption Chris Carlson/AP Religion United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings May 1, 2024 • Meeting at their worldwide General Conference in Charlotte, N.C., United Methodist delegates voted overwhelmingly to allow LGBTQ clergy and for Methodist ministers to officiate at same-sex weddings. United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings Listen · 3:52 3:52 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1248468256/1248550794" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript