United Methodist, LGBTQ clergy, same-sex marriage

United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings

Angie Cox, left, and Joelle Henneman hug after an approval vote at the United Methodist Church General Conference that repealed their church's longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings. Chris Carlson/AP hide caption

Chris Carlson/AP

Religion

United Methodist Church lifts bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings

Meeting at their worldwide General Conference in Charlotte, N.C., United Methodist delegates voted overwhelmingly to allow LGBTQ clergy and for Methodist ministers to officiate at same-sex weddings.

