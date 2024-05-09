Accessibility links
Rod Serling
Rod Serling

A WWII story by The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling is published for the first time

Rod with his father Sam Serling c. 1943. Esther Cooper Serling/Courtesy of Anne Serling hide caption

Esther Cooper Serling/Courtesy of Anne Serling

Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling was a paratrooper during WWII. After the war, he wrote a short story inspired by the experience. It's now being published for the first time in The Strand.

