Rod with his father Sam Serling c. 1943. Esther Cooper Serling/Courtesy of Anne Serling

Culture

A WWII story by The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling is published for the first time

May 9, 2024 • Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling was a paratrooper during WWII. After the war, he wrote a short story inspired by the experience. It's now being published for the first time in The Strand.