Low-dose estrogen can be taken orally, but it's also now available in patches, gels and creams. svetikd/Getty Images

Shots - Health News
Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

May 1, 2024 • Women under 60 can benefit from hormone therapy to treat hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause. That's according to a new study, and is a departure from what women were told in the past.