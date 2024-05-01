Accessibility links
Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

Low-dose estrogen can be taken orally, but it's also now available in patches, gels and creams. svetikd/Getty Images hide caption

Shots - Health News

Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

Women under 60 can benefit from hormone therapy to treat hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause. That's according to a new study, and is a departure from what women were told in the past.

Hormones for menopause are safe, study finds. Here's what changed

