policy landscape

President Joe Biden speaks during an event in Virginia on Jan. 23, to campaign for abortion rights, a top issue for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election. Susan Walsh/AP hide caption toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP Politics As abortion looks like a key issue in 2024, voters more divided by party than ever May 2, 2024 • In a new report, Democrats are increasingly motivated by the issue of abortion - and increasingly supportive, as are independent voters. Republicans views have mostly remained the same.