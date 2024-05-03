From left: Drake, SpongeBob, Kristi Noem Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp; Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp; Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images The NPR news quiz Which celebrity feud escalated this week? Find out in the news quiz May 3, 2024 • Where's the beef? What's the deal with marijuana? Why does this read like a '90s stand-up script? The answer to at least some of these questions can be found in the quiz. Were you paying attention?